News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

North Korea

North Koreans to face punishment for extravagant wedding

The state-appointed lecturers instruct people on wedding guidelines to avoid 'unpatriotic' banquets

North Koreans to face punishment for extravagant wedding

The North Korean regime has appointed lecturers to instruct people to have low-key wedding programs as the country suffers from poverty and food crisis. (Representational photo: RFA)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 11, 2023 10:35 AM GMT

Updated: April 11, 2023 11:34 AM GMT

North Korea’s Communist regime has appointed lecturers to instruct citizens to have low-key wedding programs to express frugality and “patriotism” or face punishment for violations, says a report.

The “wedding guidelines” announced through community lectures by authorities stipulate that no “unpatriotic” extravagant banquets or over-the-top flower arrangements are done along with a barrage of other restrictions, Radio Free Asia reported on April 8.

An unnamed source in the South Hamgyong province said the authorities have cited the chronic food and fuel shortages as a reason to have modest ceremonies.

“The core content is that weddings should be frugal, and done in [the North Korean] way,” the source said.

“The lecturers talked about how some people set up lavish wedding banquets or show off their power and status or arrange for a long procession of cars when the groom takes the bride away,” the source said.

“Acts like these, they said, are unpatriotic because they waste fuel and food during this difficult time,” the source further added.

The community lectures were held by the authorities in anticipation of the surge in weddings expected this spring season (March to May) after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Women have been urged to use traditional Korean attire for weddings, while men are permitted to wear Western suits. There is also a ban on using sunglasses, and photography of certain postures of the bride and groom among other restrictions.

The lecturers urged the attendees to avoid taking photos “such as of the groom holding and lifting the bride above his waist, or of the bride and groom clinking wine glasses or of the bride lighting a cigarette for the groom,” said the source.

The authorities have also urged the couples to avoid clothes emblazoned with foreign letters, and long vehicle processions citing all such activities as “anti-socialist attitudes, [which] don’t embrace traditional North Korean ideals.”

However, the restrictions are not only limited to the bride and groom but also involve the guests who attend the wedding, sources say.

The government lecturers advised those attending the weddings to miss as little work as possible.

“Young people attending a wedding were advised to go after work, and groups of 10 or more young people should not follow the bride and groom when they are on their photo shoot,” the unnamed source said.

Another set of lectures in North Hamgyong province focused on the acceptable poses that are to be used in wedding photography, and the size of flowers that are permitted to be used by the bride and groom, another source said.

“Many years ago, the authorities issued guidelines on the size of the flowers that the bride and groom should wear on their chest and hair at weddings, as well as what they should not do when taking pictures,” the unnamed source said.

“We should not decorate the chest with flowers larger than 7-8 centimeters (3 inches) and on the head, no more than 15 (6 inches),” the source further added.

Every flower shop in North Korea displays a detailed government standard of the size of the wedding flowers that can be used, media reports say.

The lecturers also warned the attendees that any violation of the directives would result in penal action as per the provisions of the “Reactionary Ideology and Culture Rejection Act” enacted by North Korea in 2020.

Reactionary ideology and culture are defined as “a rotten ideology and culture of hostile forces including South Korean publications that paralyzes the people’s revolutionary sense of ideology and social class and deteriorates and depraves our [North Korean] society.”

It further states that reactionary ideology and culture include “all types of impure and absurd ideology and culture that are not in our [North Korean] own style.”

The law stipulates punishments ranging from a couple of years in labor camps to the death penalty for various offenses.

Earlier, reports emerged that the North Korean regime was importing tons of fruit for the top brass to celebrate a “jesa” ceremony while millions in the country suffer from poverty and hunger.

This traditional ceremony to honor the ancestors has Confucian roots and is celebrated in various East Asian countries.

The North Korean government has imported tons of Chinese-grown fruits such as lychees, pineapples, and mangoes, RFA reported.

Besides, in January, North Korea slashed the people's annual food ration in half while maintaining cattle food rations at the same level causing widespread uproar among the people.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Kyrgyz people convert to Christianity without losing their ethnic identity Kyrgyz people convert to Christianity without losing their ethnic identity
South Korea evacuates hundreds amid wildfire South Korea evacuates hundreds amid wildfire
Indonesia archbishop urges Catholics to fight child stunting Indonesia archbishop urges Catholics to fight child stunting
Cambodia deports 19 Japanese for running online scams Cambodia deports 19 Japanese for running online scams
North Koreans to face punishment for extravagant wedding North Koreans to face punishment for extravagant wedding
Thousands of Korean Christians join Easter Sunday rally Thousands of Korean Christians join Easter Sunday rally
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.