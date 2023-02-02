News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

North Korea

North Korean defectors ‘discriminated’ in South Korea

North Koreans face prejudices due to language barriers and negative perceptions of their country, new survey says

North Korean defectors ‘discriminated’ in South Korea

North Korean refugee, Kim Hongkyun, settled in South Korea and now runs a transport business. A new survey found one in every five North Korean defectors face discrimination in South Korea. (Photo: Korea Hana Foundation)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 02, 2023 11:27 AM GMT

Updated: February 02, 2023 11:38 AM GMT

North Korean defectors residing in South Korea face discrimination due to language barriers and negative perceptions about their country causing many to have psychological breakdowns, says a new survey.

The Korea Hana Foundation (KHF) in its 2022 North Korean Refugees Social Integration Survey found that one in every five North Korean defectors face discrimination due to their “speech, lifestyle, and attitude,” Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) reported on Feb. 1.

Park Joo-myung,* 43, felt that apart from the support and benefits provided by South Korea to settle in, the defectors’ North Korean accent is also a factor that impacts discrimination.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“I felt a lot of alienation because of [my] North Korean accent. So, I have no choice but to react sensitively to even passing [comments],” Park said.

KHF is a non-profit public organization established by the Ministry of Unification in 2010 to help defectors settle down through its multi-faceted projects.

In the organization’s 2022 annual survey among 2,198 of the estimated 30,000 North Korean defectors in the county, 19.5 percent of respondents acknowledged facing discrimination of some sort, CPBC reported.

In contrast, 16.1 percent had experienced discrimination while trying to settle down in South Korea in 2021.

Concerning the reasons for discrimination, “negative perception about the existence of North Koreans” among South Koreans ranked second at 44.2 percent after the speech, lifestyle, and attitude issues.

The assumption that North Koreans “lack the ability compared to South Koreans in terms of professional knowledge and skills” ranked third at 20.4 percent.

The respondents were given multiple options to better understand the types of discrimination faced by them.

Kim Seong-gyeong, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies pointed out that South Koreans are friendly to defectors, however, they “wear colored glasses” and discriminate when it comes to employing them.

“Because of the discrimination experienced in terms of social exclusion, some North Korean defectors do not want to talk about coming from North Korea. It [experiences of discrimination] is not easy to overcome,” Kim said.

Among the people surveyed, 85.9 percent of respondents in the age group of 20 to 50 were able to engage in economic activities.

However, the pressures of resettlement and discrimination have caused many to have psychological issues, says Sister Jean Mariange, head of the church-run 'Seed of Peace' community in Uijeongbu.

“Many of the North Korean defectors have psychological problems such as depression, and many live isolated lives,” Sister Mariange said.

The 2022 survey revealed that the suicidal tendency among North Korean defectors is at 11.9 percent, more than double the national average of 5.7 percent.

In 2021, the number of respondents confessing suicide ideation was 13.3 percent.

However, Park and many other North Korean defectors feel that the reduction of prejudice and misconceptions about them will help them to settle easily in South Korea.

"I hope people don't have a prejudice against North Korean defectors… I feel that I am living well when I live in harmony with this society. I am trying to live well by making new memories and creating a future,” Park said.

Reportedly, the Catholic Church and more than 10 of its related institutions have been at the forefront to support North Korean defectors to settle in.

Father Choi Joon-gyu, director at The Catholic University of Korea, pointed out that the university gives various grants to reduce the financial burden of defectors who take up study in the country.

“North Korean defectors also want to go to college and study to settle down in Korea, which is based on academic background, but it is a difficult situation in reality,” Father Choi said.

“Even if you come to Korea to study, it is difficult to focus on your studies because you have to work part-time until late at night to make a living,” he further added.

Since 2017, the Catholic University provides a living expense support of 500,000 Korean Won (US$407) per month, including full tuition and dormitory services to North Korean refugee students.

Reportedly, more than 10 religious congregations operate group homes and shelters to help North Korean defectors to settle in.

In 2010, the Franciscans established the “Hanuri Community” where male defectors above 18 years of age are allowed to stay and become self-sufficient by obtaining employment in South Korea.

Father Kim Kwon-soon, head of the community, hoped that the stay in the community would help the defectors to “not only adjust to South Korea,” but also serve as a driving force “to connect North and South Korea once unification is complete.”

Park Joo-myung,* -- name changed for anonymity

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

North Korean defectors ‘discriminated’ in South Korea North Korean defectors ‘discriminated’ in South Korea
Indian taxmen raid premises of evangelical pastors Indian taxmen raid premises of evangelical pastors
Sri Lanka Church to skip Independence extravagance Sri Lanka Church to skip Independence extravagance
Cambodian PM urges diaspora to return home Cambodian PM urges diaspora to return home
Murdered Filipino's family rejects Kuwait ‘blood money’ Murdered Filipino's family rejects Kuwait ‘blood money’
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency Myanmar junta extends state of emergency
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Loikaw

Diocese of Loikaw

Loikaw Diocese located in Kayah State, is the smallest of all 14 States and Divisions in Myanmar. It covers an area of

Read more
Diocese of Gumla

Diocese of Gumla

In a land area of 6754 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Gumla civil district and part of Simdega

Read more
Diocese of Tanjung Selor

Diocese of Tanjung Selor

The  Diocese of Tanjung Selor is located in the city of Tanjung Selor in the ecclesiastical province  of

Read more
Diocese of Barishal

Diocese of Barishal

Barisal is a city on the banks of the Kirtankhola river in south-central Bangladesh. The largest city in the Barisal

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.