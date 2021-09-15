X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South's military

North Korea is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs

AFP, Seoul

AFP, Seoul

Published: September 15, 2021 08:54 AM GMT

Updated: September 15, 2021 08:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
2

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
3

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
4

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
5

Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability

Sep 14, 2021
6

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
7

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
8

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom

Sep 11, 2021
9

Thousands sign petition to protect religious freedom in Indonesia

Sep 11, 2021
10

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
Support UCA News
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South's military

People watch a television news broadcast showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on September 15, 2021, after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea according to the South's military. (Photo: AFP)

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday, according to the South's military, as China's foreign minister visited Seoul -- Pyongyang's second launch in less than a week.

Analysts said the timing was an unmistakable signal to Beijing, the nuclear-armed North's key diplomatic ally and main partner for trade and aid -- although at times their relationship has been deeply strained.

The North fired "two short-range ballistic missiles" from South Pyongan province into the sea off its east coast, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

They flew about 800 kilometres (500 miles) at a maximum altitude of around 60 kilometres, they added, and "South Korean and US intelligence agencies are conducting detailed analysis".

The launch came shortly after visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart and President Moon Jae-in.

Speaking before the news emerged, Wang said he hoped that all countries would help "peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula", Yonhap news agency reported.

"For example, not only the North, but also other countries are engaging in military activities," he added.

North Korea is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which it says it needs to defend itself against a US invasion.

It is also under a self-imposed blockade after closing its borders early last year to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks with the United States have been stalled since the collapse of a 2019 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-president Donald Trump over sanctions relief -- and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Kim did not visit China for more than six years after inheriting power from his father Kim Jong Il, and tensions mounted in the allies' relationship.

But subsequently, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping met several times, and Beijing sees the North as very much part of its sphere of influence.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said Wednesday's launch "looks like North Korea's indirect message and even request to Beijing for the Korean peninsula to be addressed as a central agenda issue for China".

"At the same time, Pyongyang seems to be claiming and stressing that North Korea is taking the lead in the Korean peninsula issue," he added.

Cruise missiles 

Pyongyang held a scaled-down parade last week and Wednesday's launches came days after its official Korean Central News Agency reported it had test-fired a new "long-range cruise missile" over the weekend, calling it a "strategic weapon of great significance".

Pictures in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Monday showed a missile exiting one of five tubes on a launch vehicle in a ball of flame, and a missile in horizontal flight.

Such a weapon would represent a marked advance in North Korea's weapons technology, analysts said, better able to avoid defence systems to deliver a warhead across the South or Japan -- both of them US allies.

The missiles fired at the weekend travelled 1,500-kilometres (about 930 miles), on two-hour flight paths -- including figure-of-eight patterns -- above North Korea and its territorial waters to hit their targets, according to KCNA.

Pyongyang is not banned from developing cruise missiles, which it has tested previously.

The North's weapons programmes have made rapid progress under Kim, but it has not carried out a nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017.

The US, Japanese and South Korean envoys on the North met in Tokyo earlier this week when Washington's representative Sung Kim re-iterated: "We hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our multiple offers to meet without preconditions."

The US was willing to "address areas of humanitarian concerns regardless of progress on denuclearisation", in keeping with international standards for access and monitoring, he added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion
Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion
Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
Nine Hong Kong activists given jail terms for joining Tiananmen vigil
Nine Hong Kong activists given jail terms for joining Tiananmen vigil
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Hong Kong to create more national security offences: official
Hong Kong to create more national security offences: official
Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace
Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace
Support Us

Latest News

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Sep 15, 2021
Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus
Sep 15, 2021
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion
Sep 15, 2021
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South's military
Sep 15, 2021
Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
Sep 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Sep 15, 2021
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability
Sep 14, 2021

Features

Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Eastern African bishops delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace

Eastern African bishops’ delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace
Giving or Sharing How we think about the Eucharist

Giving or Sharing? How we think about the Eucharist
Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17

Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17
Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed

Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed
The popes advice to the Catholics of old Europe

The pope’s advice to the Catholics of old Europe
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 15 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 15 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows
Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.

Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.
May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers

May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers
Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.