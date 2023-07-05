News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Nonviolence and the Just War Tradition: Toward the Future

Can nonviolent actions successfully secure the peace and justice Christians seek?

Nonviolence and the Just War Tradition: Toward the Future

An artwork on a wall for world peace. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)

David Hollenbach, SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By David Hollenbach, SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: July 05, 2023 06:08 AM GMT

Updated: July 05, 2023 06:24 AM GMT

In recent years there has been a lively discussion in the Catholic community about whether Christians should always rely on nonviolent responses to serious injustices or whether armed force is sometimes a legitimate way to right grave wrongs.

This debate is between those who see nonviolence as a requirement of Christian discipleship and those who continue to support the just war approach that has been a central part of the Catholic tradition since the time of St. Augustine. The discussion raises important political and theological issues.

This debate raises questions about how effective nonviolence is in resisting injustice. Can nonviolent actions successfully secure the peace and justice they seek? Can they do so in all circumstances? Or is resorting to force sometimes regrettably necessary to obtain justice in an effective way? To be sure, the effectiveness of nonviolent resistance to injustice is not the only concern in this discussion. There are also important theological and ethical issues at stake.

The Never Ending Korean War

We know from the Bible that avoiding the resort to violence is important in a faithful Christian life. All Christians, and indeed all persons, whether Christian or not, are bound by the Biblical commandment “Thou shalt not kill.” This commandment certainly requires avoiding the use of lethal force when nonviolent action will achieve the goal of promoting justice. The importance of avoiding violent action is reinforced for Christians by Jesus’ teaching that his followers should work for peace. 

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

HK defends press freedom after barring Japanese journalist HK defends press freedom after barring Japanese journalist
Prayers sought for four arrested Chinese Christians Prayers sought for four arrested Chinese Christians
Indian police arrest political worker for peeing on tribal man Indian police arrest political worker for peeing on tribal man
Cyclone Mocha-affected people remain homeless in Myanmar Cyclone Mocha-affected people remain homeless in Myanmar
Nonviolence and the Just War Tradition: Toward the Future Nonviolence and the Just War Tradition: Toward the Future
India's headhunter warriors sever past, fret about the future India's headhunter warriors sever past, fret about the future
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Manado

Diocese of Manado

Manado diocese covers an area of 90,000 square kilometers and includes the territories of three provinces on Sulawesi

Read more
Eparchy of Marthandom

Eparchy of Marthandom

It is believed that Saint Thomas, one of the Apostles, came to India in 52 A.D. Out of the seven and a half churches

Read more
Diocese of Fushun

Diocese of Fushun

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fushun is a suffragan Latin diocese in

Read more
Diocese of Malang

Diocese of Malang

In a land area of 24,409 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the town of Malang and other areas in East

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.