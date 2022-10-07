News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

'Nobody dares speak out': Chinese writer forced into exile

Murong Xuecun left China last August after writing 'Deadly Quiet City,' an account of the 2020 Wuhan coronavirus lockdown

'Nobody dares speak out': Chinese writer forced into exile

Exiled Chinese writer Murong Xuecun posing for a photograph after an interview with AFP in Melbourne on Oct. 6. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: October 07, 2022 06:08 AM GMT

Murong Xuecun was one of the brightest stars of China's literary scene, his novels offering searing critiques of contemporary social issues that few other writers dared to imitate.

But after a decade of diminishing freedom of speech under President Xi Jinping, he could not publish in his own country and was eventually forced into exile.

His fate mirrors that of many liberal Chinese intellectuals who tried to shine a light on the system and then fled abroad, were imprisoned or fell silent.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The 48-year-old writer, whose real name is Hao Qun, left China in August last year after writing "Deadly Quiet City", a non-fiction account of the 2020 Wuhan coronavirus lockdown released in March.

His Australian publisher believed he would "definitely get arrested" after the book's release, Murong told AFP from his home in Melbourne.

"They urged me to leave immediately."

Murong got to Wuhan in April 2020, taking huge risks to interview the relatives of people lost to a mysterious and deadly virus ravaging the city, and residents who faced food and medical shortages because of the lockdown.

Independent citizen journalists who reported on conditions in Wuhan were later imprisoned, while state propaganda spun the lockdown as a triumph.

"I received constant phone calls from state security trying to harass and threaten me," he said.

"I was terrified throughout the whole process. When I started writing, (citizen journalist) Zhang Zhan was arrested. Twenty days before, I had conducted a very detailed interview with her."

Fearing imminent arrest, Murong sent each page as he wrote it to a friend overseas using encryption software, before deleting it from his computer.

"I told my friend: 'No matter what happens to me, this book must be published.'"

Changing climate 

Murong became an overnight sensation when his first novel was serialized online in 2002, winning plaudits for its gritty portrayal of urban life with nihilistic characters who pursue drink, sex and drugs.

The relatively permissive climate of the 2000s under former leader Hu Jintao was also a time when raucous social media debate and independent media blossomed.

More Chinese writers gained international acclaim, with Mo Yan winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2012.

Online and in print, a multitude of voices flourished –- although publishers played a delicate balancing act with censors.

But when Xi came to power, voices calling for social change were muzzled, as he sought to eliminate any threats to the Communist Party.

One by one, Murong's friends -- formerly outspoken journalists, intellectuals and writers -- were arrested or fell silent.

"Just because they did or said something the Communist Party doesn't like, the regime threw them in jail," he said.

Murong himself was summoned to a Beijing police station in 2019 for retweeting a Xi cartoon three years prior.

Cultural censorship increased exponentially under Xi, with even tattoos and earrings worn by men blurred out on television, as the Communist Party sought to emphasize what it deems "healthy" social values.

Now films, TV series and musical works are abruptly pulled if they cross undefined political red lines.

Primary school curriculums contain textbooks on "Xi Jinping Thought".

Murong's account on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform once boasted more than 1 million followers. It was banned in 2013.

Work slowly dried up.

"Although I call myself a writer, it was almost impossible for me to publish essays or books. All I could do was be an anonymous screenwriter," he said.

As Xi prepares to secure a norm-breaking third term at October's party congress, Murong likens the current situation to the Cultural Revolution under Mao Zedong -- Communist China's founder -- when fervent mass campaigns mobilized against imaginary social threats.

"China is very likely to become like it was in the Mao era, a country where nobody dares to speak out openly," he said.

"Perhaps only when the Communist Party's censorship and oppression are gone can China's literature and arts truly flourish."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Papuans pay the price of graft in Indonesia Papuans pay the price of graft in Indonesia
Hundreds flee as Philippine army fights Communists Hundreds flee as Philippine army fights Communists
Catholic activists stand up for graft accused Papua governor Catholic activists stand up for graft accused Papua governor
Vietnamese bishops draw up national synodality plan Vietnamese bishops draw up national synodality plan
Floods, extended monsoon hit Cambodia after drought Floods, extended monsoon hit Cambodia after drought
US places Myanmar arms dealers on its sanctions blacklist US places Myanmar arms dealers on its sanctions blacklist
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Everyone knew a reflection on sex abuse

"Everyone knew": a reflection on sex abuse

The sexual-abuse crisis and "epistemic injustice"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.