No to Philippine political dynasties

The 1987 Philippine Constitution has a provision that mandates the Philippine Congress to enact a law that bans political dynasties. Almost four decades after the constitution's ratification, Filipino legislators haven’t enacted a law to that effect.

That, however, is not surprising given that 83 percent of the present members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate belong to political dynasties, a percentage that shows how political clans have controlled Philippine politics all through the years.

Many of them, it appears to me, have become so addicted to the privileges of power that they and their families cannot let go of them. They feel entitled to their positions whether they be mayors, governors, or senators.

Political dynasties wouldn’t be problematic if Filipino politicians who come from them are truly working for the good of the people. But as the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) rightfully points out in one of its pastoral exhortations, “Philippine politics — the way it is practiced — has been most hurtful of us as a people. It is possibly the biggest bane in our life as a nation and the most pernicious obstacle to our achieving of full human development.”

For instance, a study shows that in areas where there are political dynasties, there has been a lack of development, but at the same time, the poverty of the people entrenches such political dynasties.

The proliferation of political families in different levels and branches of the government (“fat or obese dynasties”) has lessened the necessary checks and balances that are needed to effect accountability and address rampant corruption.

Moreover, politicians get elected not because they are competent and qualified, but simply because of their family names.

Many, if not most, voters do not take the time to study the platforms of political candidates or examine their qualifications. Instead, they often rely on “name recall”, assuming — wrongly in many cases — that candidates who share a popular surname with parents or grandparents who have held political office are themselves qualified to serve.

That is why it is significant that the CBCP recently released a pastoral letter problematizing political dynasties and calling for the enactment of a law banning them.

For the CBCP, “The issue is not the goodness or competence of individual persons or families. The deeper concern is a system that allows political power to concentrate and be repeatedly passed among members of the same families, narrowing opportunities for other qualified citizens, weakening genuine political competition, and making accountability more difficult.”

The bishops go on to say that “political dynasties are not merely a political question. They are also a moral and ethical concern. When public authority is treated as private privilege, the common good suffers. When political opportunities are effectively reserved for a few, equal access to public service is diminished. And when power becomes too concentrated, the institutions that should ensure accountability become vulnerable to patronage, favoritism, and particular interests.”

Importantly, the bishops take note that “[p]olitical reform … is not simply about changing laws. It is about renewing our understanding of leadership itself: authority as service, office as trust, and politics as a vocation for the common good.”

As a way of addressing the issue, the CBCP threw its support to the ongoing citizen-led movement, Dapat Isa Lang (literally, “there should only be one”), the intention of which is to pass a genuine anti-political dynasty law, since the pending bills in Congress, proposed by those who belong to political dynasties, are not genuinely anti-political dynasty, but contain omissions and loopholes that can be easily exploited by those in power.

This is not the first time that the CBCP has spoken about the country’s political problems. For example, it has time and again released guidelines for the electorate on whom to vote for.

I am afraid that this call from the CBCP will go unheeded, like all its other pastoral letters that concern politics. The task of transforming Philippine politics and enacting the necessary political reforms that promote good governance will be demanding, to say the least.

Hence, there is a need for structures and programs at ground level, say parishes and basic ecclesial communities, that not only disseminate the local Church’s teachings but also educate the people and foster political dialogue.

Political conversations in the Spirit will contribute to this end. Without them, those pastoral letters, while prophetic, will lack the reception that they need.

We need to remember that throughout history, there has always been resistance on the part of those who feel threatened by the Church’s teachings, particularly because they necessitate a change in mindset and the giving up of particular lifestyles on their part.

Many politicians regard the institutional Church’s pronouncements on politics as meddling in something that is none of its business, even wrongfully invoking the principle of the separation of Church and state.

Since the CBCP is practically calling on politicians, who are powerful and many of whom have unquestioned authority in their own bailiwicks, to give up their family entitlements and privileges, it is to be expected that they will reject the call.

That is why we can’t expect them to bring about the necessary political structural reforms. Change will have to come from below — hence, the CBCP’s support for the people’s initiative.

Members of the Church have different political ideologies and loyalties. The times call on them to question their own positionalities, particularly if their kind of politics serves the poor and promotes genuine human flourishing. Hopefully, loyalty to the Gospel in the field of politics will trump everything else.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.