X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

No proof jailed teen is autistic, says Cambodian court

Global rights groups have condemned the jailing of Kak Sovanchhay over social media posts

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 05, 2021 07:01 AM GMT

Updated: November 05, 2021 07:12 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
2

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance

Nov 2, 2021
3

Cambodian PM promises fourth Covid-19 booster dose

Nov 3, 2021
4

A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance

Nov 3, 2021
5

India sees spike in dengue fever cases

Nov 3, 2021
6

China jails 600 Christian cult members amid crackdown

Nov 4, 2021
7

UN bid by Duterte spokesman sparks outrage in Philippines

Nov 2, 2021
8

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Nov 5, 2021
9

Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka

Nov 3, 2021
10

Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians

Nov 2, 2021
Support UCA News
No proof jailed teen is autistic, says Cambodian court

Kak Sovanchhay poses for a selfie in front of a temple gate in Cambodia. (Photo: AFP)

Phnom Penh Municipal Court has said there was no proof that 17-year-old Kak Sovanchhay was autistic and added that he was a repeat offender when charged with incitement and insulting Cambodia.

Rights groups across the globe have condemned the jailing of the teenage son of an opposition activist with the banned Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) after a closed hearing by the court.

He was sentenced to an eight-month jail term, suspended to four months and 15 days, and will remain on probation for two years. He was charged after sending a series of messages on social media in response to the detention of his father Kak Komphear on similar charges in May last year.

A court spokesperson said in a statement that Kak Sovanchhay had committed similar acts in the past but he was not prosecuted because he was a juvenile and it was his first offense. “However, he still did not change his bad behavior, therefore action is taken against him ...”

The spokesperson further said that the claim that he has autism was a “personal claim without any reasonable proof, no medical certificate and previous record of medical treatment and no medical examination certificate.”

“The court had been viewing his physical condition and inquired about his general understandings, his health was found normal like many other juveniles’ health, which [is] contrary to the claim of his family,” the spokesperson added.

The sentencing comes amid a crackdown on the opposition, civil society and the media in Cambodia that began in the run-up to the 2018 election

Kak Sovanchhay is expected to be released on Nov. 8.

In April, he was attacked with a brick by two men on a motorbike while traveling with his mother, leaving him with a fractured skull requiring 20 stitches. No one has been charged over the assault.

His plight won the support of global rights groups. Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said Kak Sovanchhay had been persecuted because of his father’s affiliations with the CNRP, dissolved by the courts in 2017.

“The fact that the authorities denied the boy’s disability and support needs, compounded by the court denying the repeated request for a medical expert’s assessment attesting to those needs, is appalling and shows that the government prioritizes a campaign of intimidation over a child's needs,” he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Robertson said that before his arrest, an unidentified person contacted Kak Sovanchhay on the mobile Telegram app, asking him who he was, calling his father a traitor and threatening that he too would be jailed.

The World Justice Project ranked Cambodia second from the bottom out of 139 countries in its Rule of Law Index 2021.

The sentencing comes amid a crackdown on the opposition, civil society and the media in Cambodia that began in the run-up to the 2018 election.

Hundreds of CNRP supporters have been rounded up by police and detained on charges ranging from incitement to treason since the party was dissolved by the courts in 2017. A year later the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party won every seat contested at the general election.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Suicides highlight poor mental health care in Indonesia 
Suicides highlight poor mental health care in Indonesia 
Flash floods kill at least eight in Indonesia
Flash floods kill at least eight in Indonesia
Papua bishop hopes to find successor soon
Papua bishop hopes to find successor soon
Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Philippine health chief voices fears as Manila curfew ends
Philippine health chief voices fears as Manila curfew ends
Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal
Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal
Support Us

Latest News

Pope Francis urged to visit India
Nov 5, 2021
Sri Lanka's best-known priest dies at 89
Nov 5, 2021
Suicides highlight poor mental health care in Indonesia 
Nov 5, 2021
Flash floods kill at least eight in Indonesia
Nov 5, 2021
Chinese journalist jailed over Covid reports 'close to death'
Nov 5, 2021
Papua bishop hopes to find successor soon
Nov 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Suicides highlight poor mental health care in Indonesia 
Nov 5, 2021
Requiems in Vietnam field hospitals for Covid-19 patients
Nov 5, 2021
Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021

Features

Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican confirms popes visit to Cyprus Greece in early December

Vatican confirms pope’s visit to Cyprus, Greece in early December
The meaning of life is relationship

The meaning of life is relationship
Brazilian bishops set up course for Ad Gentes missionaries

Brazilian bishops set up course for “Ad Gentes missionaries”
Jesuit ends hunger strike but vows to keep fighting for migrants

Jesuit ends hunger strike, but vows to keep fighting for migrants
Pope says shamed Church must do better to protect minors

Pope says shamed Church must do better to protect minors

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.