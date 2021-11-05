No proof jailed teen is autistic, says Cambodian court

Phnom Penh Municipal Court has said there was no proof that 17-year-old Kak Sovanchhay was autistic and added that he was a repeat offender when charged with incitement and insulting Cambodia.

Rights groups across the globe have condemned the jailing of the teenage son of an opposition activist with the banned Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) after a closed hearing by the court.

He was sentenced to an eight-month jail term, suspended to four months and 15 days, and will remain on probation for two years. He was charged after sending a series of messages on social media in response to the detention of his father Kak Komphear on similar charges in May last year.

A court spokesperson said in a statement that Kak Sovanchhay had committed similar acts in the past but he was not prosecuted because he was a juvenile and it was his first offense. “However, he still did not change his bad behavior, therefore action is taken against him ...”

The spokesperson further said that the claim that he has autism was a “personal claim without any reasonable proof, no medical certificate and previous record of medical treatment and no medical examination certificate.”

“The court had been viewing his physical condition and inquired about his general understandings, his health was found normal like many other juveniles’ health, which [is] contrary to the claim of his family,” the spokesperson added.

The sentencing comes amid a crackdown on the opposition, civil society and the media in Cambodia that began in the run-up to the 2018 election

Kak Sovanchhay is expected to be released on Nov. 8.

In April, he was attacked with a brick by two men on a motorbike while traveling with his mother, leaving him with a fractured skull requiring 20 stitches. No one has been charged over the assault.

His plight won the support of global rights groups. Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said Kak Sovanchhay had been persecuted because of his father’s affiliations with the CNRP, dissolved by the courts in 2017.

“The fact that the authorities denied the boy’s disability and support needs, compounded by the court denying the repeated request for a medical expert’s assessment attesting to those needs, is appalling and shows that the government prioritizes a campaign of intimidation over a child's needs,” he said.

Robertson said that before his arrest, an unidentified person contacted Kak Sovanchhay on the mobile Telegram app, asking him who he was, calling his father a traitor and threatening that he too would be jailed.

The World Justice Project ranked Cambodia second from the bottom out of 139 countries in its Rule of Law Index 2021.

Hundreds of CNRP supporters have been rounded up by police and detained on charges ranging from incitement to treason since the party was dissolved by the courts in 2017. A year later the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party won every seat contested at the general election.