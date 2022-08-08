No one’s responsible for killing 16,000 Nepalese people

By refusing to settle crimes of the past, Nepal is wasting the chance to build a better future

Student activists clash with police during a protest over a hike in fuel prices in Kathmandu on June 20. (Photo: AFP)

It still remains a Himalayan task for Nepal to achieve the transitional justice and reconciliation process to restore the social order that was ruptured because of mass atrocities during the protracted civil war from 1996 to 2006.

Sixteen years after the civil war left about 16,000 dead and 15,000 reported missing, repairing society after massive human rights violations has proved elusive in Nepal as the country does not possess the required political will.

The decade-long conflict was between the monarchy and Maoist rebels and as such transitional justice and reconciliation became tricky, which is even otherwise a balancing act. On the one hand, it upholds universal human rights norms to ensure justice for victims and, on the other, it respects the legitimacy of a political solution to a conflict.

King Gayanendra Shah, who ruled the nation of 30 million people at the time, subscribed to the divine right theory, which asked his subjects to treat him as an incarnation of the Hindu god, Vishnu. He took charge after the royal massacre in 2001 and reigned until 2008, when parliament declared Nepal a republic, ending the monarchy.

As chaotic politics and unstable governments continue, the bigger question asked is who will pin the responsibility for the atrocities, and on whom? Both security forces and rebels are accused of carrying out torture, killings, rapes and enforced disappearances.

The Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA), signed by rebel leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the then prime minister. G. P. Koirala, pulled the curtain down on the 10-year conflict in the country.

"The two commissions set up in 2015 failed to live up to expectations, despite more than 60,000 complaints"

Some of the former rebels are now politically important. For example, Dahal who led the Maoist rebels now leads a faction communist party called the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN)-Maoist Center.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who came to power in 2017 following an agreement with the CPN-Maoist Center to share power in a rotational government, seems not keen on holding Dahal and his party responsible for the violence.

The government, which is blamed for failing to adequately probe the abuses and excesses committed during the war, has extended the tenure of two crucial committees — the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP) — after their tenure ended on July 15.

The two commissions set up in 2015 failed to live up to expectations, despite more than 60,000 complaints.

In 2022, however, two convictions related to crimes committed during the civil war have been handed down — one concerning the murder of a teenage girl and another related to the killing of a media person.

With the general election due in November this year, the government has proposed a bill to amend the law to narrow the scope of criminal accountability while also including certain provisions to exempt or provide immunity to perpetrators of the decade-long conflict.

"The reconciliation process in Nepal has been poorly conceived and was stymied by a lack of funding and political will from the beginning"

The new bill gives a time limit for prosecution and stipulates that a decision to prosecute or not must be taken within six months of the recommendation by a commission of inquiry. The amendment also proposes that the decision of the special court be final.

The short-time provision risks turning the whole process into a mere formality with a low chance of conviction, according to experts.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch in a joint statement said the proposed changes will make it difficult or impossible to prosecute the worst offenders. Citing loopholes, they said limitations on the right to appeal fall short of international standards.

Victims’ groups and civil society organizations have asked the government to amend the bill to ensure parity with international law.

The reconciliation process in Nepal has been poorly conceived and was stymied by a lack of funding and political will from the beginning, which helped many perpetrators assume high-profile positions in successive governments.

The transitional justice law has proven unacceptable to all sides because Nepali politics is Kathmandu-centric and subject to a strict caste hierarchy.

"The political leadership in Nepal has refused to lend a patient ear to ensure a coherent plan to undertake the reconciliation process"

Successive Nepali governments have stalled the transitional justice process since 2015, though the nation’s Supreme Court ruled that the current law fails to meet Nepal’s domestic and international legal obligations.

The court found the concentration of too much power with two transitional justice commissions dangerous to grant amnesties to perpetrators of serious violations of international law.

The CPN-Maoist Center joined peaceful mainstream politics in 2007. Inspired by Chinese revolutionary Mao Zedong, the rebels waged an armed struggle against the state. Dahal, who led that struggle, became prime minister twice since the civil war ended.

Despite repeated pleas from the United Nations, donors, and influential Western nations, the political leadership in Nepal has refused to lend a patient ear to ensure a coherent plan to undertake the reconciliation process.

By refusing to settle the crimes of the past, Nepal is wasting the chance to build a better future for the landlocked nation and its people and is setting a bad example to other civil war-hit nations.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

