X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

'No more war': Pope emphasizes Gospel message of non-violence

'Indifference is an accomplice of war,' Pope Francis warns in his new book

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: June 30, 2021 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: June 30, 2021 05:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong

Jun 28, 2021
2

Philippine prelate slams Duterte at Aquino funeral

Jun 28, 2021
3

Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model

Jun 29, 2021
4

Myanmar journalists seek refuge in Thailand

Jun 28, 2021
5

Singapore Church joins tech giants to tackle online radicalism

Jun 28, 2021
6

Vietnam's seminarians start new life on Cassock Day

Jun 27, 2021
7

UN alarmed over Myanmar military's sexual violence

Jun 28, 2021
8

Myanmar receives six new Salesian priests amid turmoil

Jun 28, 2021
9

Pandemic blamed for rise in child pornography in Thailand

Jun 29, 2021
10

Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India

Jun 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
'No more war': Pope emphasizes Gospel message of non-violence

Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square at the Vatican on June 29. (Photo: AFP)

Modern popes have been clear voices for peace, but Pope Francis is moving closer to a broad embrace of non-violence and a declaration that modern warfare is so deadly and sophisticated that the traditional "just war" theories cannot apply.

And, in a new book, he has urged each and every person to recognize that there is, in fact, something they can do to promote peace. "Indifference is an accomplice of war," Pope Francis wrote.

The Vatican publishing house on June 28 released Peace on Earth: Fraternity is Possible, a collection of Pope Francis' words and speeches on the importance of praying and working for peace.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The volume closes with a chapter he wrote specifically for the book, highlighting the role each person can play in promoting peace, but also moving closer to adopting a stance of total nonviolence.

Already in Fratelli Tutti, on Fraternity and Social Friendship, he questioned whether in modern warfare any conflict could be judged a "just war" because proportionality and the protection of civilians seem to be difficult if not impossible to guarantee.

"We can no longer think of war as a solution because its risks will probably always be greater than its supposed benefits," one of the main criteria of just-war theory, he wrote in the document. "In view of this, it is very difficult nowadays to invoke the rational criteria elaborated in earlier centuries to speak of the possibility of a 'just war.' Never again war!"

How can there be Christians who manufacture 'swords' that others will use to kill?

In the new book, Pope Francis said nations and groups too easily turn to war, using "any kind of excuse," including claiming they are attacking another as a humanitarian, defensive or preventative measure, "even resorting to the manipulation of information" to support their argument.

On the issue of non-violence, Pope Francis noted that when Jesus was about to be arrested, he did not claim a right to self-defense and even told the disciple who drew a sword to defend him, "Put your sword back into its sheath."

"The words of Jesus resound clearly today, too," he wrote. "Life and goodness cannot be defended with the 'sword.'"

In the Gospel of Luke's version of the story, Jesus tells his disciples, "Stop, no more of this!"

Related News

"Jesus' sorrowful and strong, 'No more,' goes beyond the centuries and reaches us. It is a commandment we cannot avoid," Pope Francis wrote. "'No more' swords, weapons, violence, war. In that 'No more' there is an echo of the ancient commandment, 'Thou shall not kill.'"

"How can there be Christians with a sword in their hand?" he asked. "How can there be Christians who manufacture 'swords' that others will use to kill?"

"Listening to the passionate plea of the Lord means to stop selling weapons and considering only one's own economic interests," the pope said. "There are no justifications for this, even if jobs will be lost with the end of arms sales."

Another major obstacle on the road to peace, he wrote, is living "with wars as if they were inevitable."

Especially in countries that are not at war, people's awareness of armed conflict and its brutality can grow dim, he said. The only time they seem to notice is with the arrival of refugees, who he called "witnesses of war, painful 'ambassadors' of the unheard demand for peace."

Limiting the suffering caused by war, he wrote, means welcoming refugees and listening to their pain-filled stories.

Pope Francis recalled how, when India was facing widespread famine in 1966, St. Paul VI said, "No one today can say, 'I didn't know.'"

Peace starts with not hating, not excluding, not discriminating against, not leaving anyone on their own

And while most people are not government leaders or diplomats with the power to stop a war, neither can they just act as if they did not know something horrible was going on, he said. They must exert pressure on their governments to intervene, to stop arms sales and "demand a policy of peace."

On a smaller, but more concrete level, Pope Francis said, "conflicts are prevented with the daily search for fraternity," which everyone can and should be involved in forging.

Such kinship is not simply a feeling, he wrote, but a practice, one that works to make sure that everyone in a community, city, region, nation and continent feels welcomed, valued and involved in building society.

"Peace starts with not hating, not excluding, not discriminating against, not leaving anyone on their own," he said.

But prayer also is essential, he wrote. "To pray is to protest war in front of God. Never stop asking the Lord with faith and insistence for the end of conflict. Our prayer gives voice to the lament of the people" impacted by every war.

"We cannot accept resignation to wars being a daily companion of humanity," he said. "We cannot accept that so many children grow up under the shadow of conflict. We must say 'No more' to war."

Also Read

Pope praises retired pontiff on anniversary of priestly ordination
Pope praises retired pontiff on anniversary of priestly ordination
Freedom comes from welcoming Christ, pope tells Mass
Freedom comes from welcoming Christ, pope tells Mass
Mending Christian divisions can give hope to the world, pope says
Mending Christian divisions can give hope to the world, pope says
Only God can quench thirst for peace, pope tells patriarchs
Only God can quench thirst for peace, pope tells patriarchs
EU head meets pope after endorsing abortion as human right
EU head meets pope after endorsing abortion as human right
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Malaysian palm oil giant accused of mistreating workers
Jun 30, 2021
Religious tolerance central to Indians' identity, says new survey
Jun 30, 2021
Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty
Jun 30, 2021
Twitter accused of hosting child pornography in India
Jun 30, 2021
Hong Kong chapel launches St. Joseph exhibition
Jun 30, 2021
Pope touches Philippine hearts with Aquino message
Jun 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021
Torture is a scourge that refuses to go away
Jun 27, 2021
USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops
Jun 25, 2021

Features

Patriot and pioneer: Seo Sang-don, a hero of Korean Church
Jun 30, 2021
Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation
Jun 29, 2021
Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model
Jun 29, 2021
Vietnam's seminarians start new life on Cassock Day
Jun 27, 2021
Disabled Korean Catholic lives faith, feeds the hungry
Jun 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Chorus for papal apology gets louder over graves in Canadian residential schools

Chorus for papal apology gets louder over graves in Canadian residential schools
A chat with the cyber friar known as the Vatican geek

A chat with the cyber friar known as the “Vatican geek”
US priests association looks toward a synodal future

US priests’ association looks toward a synodal future
Salesians set up centers in Benin to get kids off the street

Salesians set up centers in Benin to get kids off the street
Pope Francis demanding program for new archbishops

Pope Francis' demanding program for new archbishops
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 30 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 30 June 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, deepen my trust in You

Lord, deepen my trust in You
May people of California understand Saint Junipero

May people of California understand Saint Junipero
Saint Junipero Serra | Saint of the Day

Saint Junipero Serra | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.