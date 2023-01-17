News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Nepal

No more hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash

Officials said 69 bodies had been recovered so far, with autopsies on 24 ongoing

Rescuers pull the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on Jan. 16

Rescuers pull the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on Jan. 16. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Pokhara

By AFP, Pokhara

Published: January 17, 2023 05:19 AM GMT

Updated: January 17, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

Nepali rescuers suspended late Monday the search for three missing bodies in the mangled wreckage of a plane that crashed with 72 people on board, with no hope of finding survivors.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces, and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday, in Nepal's worst aviation disaster since 1992.

The cause was not yet known but a video on social media -- verified by AFP partner ESN -- showed the twin-propeller aircraft banking suddenly and sharply to the left as it neared Pokhara airport. A loud explosion followed.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Nepal, which has a poor record on air safety, observed a day of mourning on Monday. Fifteen foreigners were on board the plane including five Indians, four Russians and two South Koreans.

Soldiers used rope and stretchers to retrieve bodies from the 300-meter (1,000-foot) deep ravine late into the night on Sunday and throughout Monday before suspending their work until Tuesday morning.

Officials said 69 bodies had been recovered so far, with autopsies on 24 ongoing. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew.

"We pray for a miracle. But the hope of finding anyone alive is nil," senior local official Tek Bahadur KC told AFP.

"Three bodies still missing. Search paused for today. We will resume the search operation tomorrow morning," he said.

He added that no black box had been found among the debris, which included the mangled remains of passenger seats and the plane's white fuselage.

'In pain' 

Raj Dhungana, the uncle of one of the passengers, 23-year-old Sangita Shahi, told AFP outside a hospital in Pokhara that his whole family "is in pain".

He described a "very talented" young woman who was a student in Kathmandu and ran a makeup studio while working on an online business platform on the side.

"God has taken away such a nice person," he said.

The ATR 72 was flying from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara, a gateway for religious pilgrims and trekkers.

It hit the ground between the brand-new international airport and an older domestic one shortly before 11:00 am (0515 GMT).

"I was walking when I heard a loud blast, like a bomb went off," said witness Arun Tamu, 44, who was around 500 meters (yards) away and live-streamed video of the blazing wreckage on social media.

"A few of us rushed to see if we could rescue anybody. I saw at least two women were breathing. The fire was getting very intense and it made it difficult for us to approach closer," the former soldier told AFP.

It was unclear if anyone on the ground was injured.

Aviation expert Greg Waldron told AFP that from the video shared on social media, it appeared the plane may have suffered a "wing stall", meaning one wing suddenly stopped providing lift.

"When you're at low altitude and you have an event like that... it's major trouble," Waldron, Asia managing editor at industry publication FlightGlobal, told AFP.

Terence Fan, an aviation expert at the Singapore Management University, said after looking at the same video that it was unclear if the cause was pilot error or a mechanical malfunction.

France-based manufacturer ATR said in a statement on Sunday that its "specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer".

Experts from the French accident investigation agency, the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, were due to arrive in Nepal on Tuesday, the body said.

Poor record 

Nepal's aviation industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas, as well as ferrying foreign mountain climbers.

Yeti Airlines, Nepal's second-biggest carrier, was founded in 1998 by entrepreneur Ang Tshering Sherpa, who died in a helicopter crash in 2019.

The sector has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance. The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.

Nepal also has some of the world's most remote and trickiest runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with difficult approaches and capricious weather.

The country's deadliest aviation accident took place in 1992, when all 167 people on a Pakistan International Airlines jet died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A tale of India's sibling bishops A tale of India's sibling bishops
Movie on Korean Catholic independence hero tops box office Movie on Korean Catholic independence hero tops box office
India’s Eastern rite Church fails to resolve liturgy dispute India’s Eastern rite Church fails to resolve liturgy dispute
Pope Francis mourns Nepal’s plane crash victims Pope Francis mourns Nepal’s plane crash victims
Myanmar junta torches century-old Catholic church Myanmar junta torches century-old Catholic church
Rights groups demand release of Sri Lankan activist Rights groups demand release of Sri Lankan activist
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Zhengzhou

Diocese of Zhengzhou

The diocese covers Henan's provincial capital of Zhengzhou and prefectural cities of Xuchang and Pingdingshan, with a

Read more
Diocese of Kandy

Diocese of Kandy

Kandy is a hilly area in the Central province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 5,620.1 square kilometers.

Read more
Diocese of Satna

Diocese of Satna

In a land area of 45,147 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the revenue districts of Chhatarpur, Rewa,

Read more
Diocese of Maliana

Diocese of Maliana

The diocese of Maliana serves three districts located in the border areas between Timor Leste and Indonesia. These

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.