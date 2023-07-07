No letup in crackdown on Christianity in China

India’s Supreme Court has asked the government of northeastern Manipur state to submit an updated status report on the sectarian conflict that claimed some 120 lives and displaced tens of thousands since May.

In its order on Monday, the top court also asked the authorities to provide specific details on rehabilitation, recovery of arms, and improving the law-and-order situation in the hill state.

Activists and supporters of the Social Unity Centre of India (Communist) protest in solidarity with the people of India’s northeastern state of Manipur amid ongoing ethnic violence, in Ahmedabad city on June 30. (Photo: AFP)

The court order came after a group of petitioners including the Manipur Tribal Forum lodged a plea seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention in tackling ongoing conflict between Christian-majority tribal people and the Hindu-majority Meitei community.

The violence started over awarding special tribal status to Hindu Meitei people to get priority in government jobs, education, and other affirmative action programs meant for the indigenous people. The conflict left at least 250 churches brunt and over 45,000 people, most tribal Christians, displaced.

Christians in Pakistan have sought government protection for their worship places after a hardline Islamic group issued threats following the recent burning of the Quran in Sweden.

An official from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan informed that a request for the protection of worship places was made with the government last Saturday. This came after the banned militant group, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, vowed to avenge the Quran desecration by making Pakistan “a hell for Christianity.”

Activists of the right-wing religious Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party shout anti-Sweden slogans during a demonstration in Multan, Pakistan on July 3 as they protest against the burning of the Koran outside a Stockholm mosque that outraged Muslims around the world. (Photo: AFP)

Father Khalid Rashid Asi, director of the Commission for Interfaith Dialogue and Ecumenism in Faisalabad Diocese met with police officials and also asked priests in the diocese to be in touch with respective police for the security of their parishes, convents, schools, and other departments.

In 2009, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi supporters went on an anti-Christian rampage in Punjab province following allegations that a copy of the Quran was defiled. The violence left 10 Catholics dead.

More than 100 young Catholics in Pakistan and Bangladesh are likely to miss out on the World Youth Day celebration in the Portuguese capital Lisbon in August as their visa requests have been either rejected or kept pending.

Bangladeshi church officials said the Portuguese embassy has denied visas to seven out of 23 youths selected for the global Catholic youth gathering. In Pakistan, visa requests for a 17-member Catholic youth team were still pending about four weeks after their applications.

A volunteer walks in a corridor at the World Youth Day (WYD) headquarters in Lisbon on June 14. Portugal will be hosting the event for young people organized by the Catholic Church from August 1 to 6. (Photo: AFP)

In addition, about 100 Pakistani Catholic youth have also applied for visas to attend the program.

Media reports say the visa rejection from the embassies was supposedly to prevent South Asians from overstaying and becoming illegal migrants in Europe. Indian Church is sending a 250-member delegation from each of the 174 dioceses. All of them are expected to get visas by July 10. Altogether some 900-1,000 Indians are likely to attend World Youth Day this year.

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing administration has come under criticism for making claims of ensuring press freedom, days after a Japanese journalist who covered pro-democracy protests was refused entry.

Yoshiaki Ogawa who was barred from entering the city stated entry denial was without citing a specific reason. He also told the press after returning to Tokyo his work was “unwelcomed” in Hong Kong and the city “has changed,” adding such incidents were unthinkable in the past.

Japanese journalist Yoshiaki Ogawa. (Photo: Forbes Japan via HKFP)

Activist groups have decried Hong Kong’s move against Ogawa. Meanwhile, last Sunday, Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary for Administration, Eric Chan told state broadcaster RTHK there were “no restrictions” on media in the city.

His claims contradict reality in Hong Kong where around 10 pro-democracy media outlets, including Apple Daily, Stand News, and Citizen News were forcibly closed since the repressive national security law was imposed in 2021. Over 1,000 journalists have lost their jobs, and many have immigrated to other countries.

South Korean Catholic groups have strongly opposed the Japanese government’s decision to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.