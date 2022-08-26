No justice, no freedom for Rohingya five years on

At least three people were killed, and several injured as a strong tropical storm, Typhoon Ma-on, hit the northern Philippines, forcing thousands to flee their homes and prompting authorities to suspend classes in educational institutes.

The storm lashed out on Isabela province on Tuesday, and then in Tuguegarao province. The storm attained maximum sustained winds from 95 to 110 kilometers per hour as it hit the land.

Typhoon Ma-on has triggered flooding at Cebu city in the Philippines. (Photo: Cebu Archdiocese)

The authorities have evacuated thousands of families as flooding inundated vast areas. At least 560 families in Tuguegarao and Isabela provinces were evacuated to government schools and basketball courts without food and water.

The authorities appealed to charity groups including Caritas to rush aid to the displaced people. The Philippines is an archipelago nation prone to frequent natural disasters like cyclonic storms and flooding. Ma-on is the sixth cyclonic storm to hit the country this year.

A Catholic bishop in the Indian state of Kerala has quit his position to become a hermit. Auxiliary Bishop Jacob Muricken of Pala diocese left the bishop’s house in mid-August and moved to a hermitage he built. This is the first such case for the Catholic Church in India.

The 59-year-old bishop took the decision following approval from the Synod of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church, adding that the prelate aims to spend his remaining life in prayer and in isolation while continuing to hold the title of bishop.

Auxiliary Bishop Jacob Muricken of Palai has left his official post to become a hermit. (Photo: Supplied)

Bishop Muricken said his decision to quit the office came from "an inspiration from God," which he termed as “a special call within a call” to be close to God and nature.

In 2016, Bishop Muricken made international headlines when he donated one of his kidneys to a Hindu.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has granted bail to a Christian sanitary worker more than 18 months after he was arrested on charges of blasphemy.

Salamat Mansha Masih was granted bail on Tuesday for a security bond of 231 US dollars. The court said that the state has the responsibility to protect the accused until the allegation was proved. Justice Qazi Faez Isa commented that Pakistani society is divided in the name of religion and such cases widen the gap.

Salamat Mansha Masih (center) sees his mother and attorney (right) on arrival at a jail in Lahore on April 23, 2021. (Photo: Morning Star News)

Salamat Masih and his companion Haroon Masih were accused of preaching Christianity to four Muslims and insulting Islam in a park in Lahore in January last year.

People accused of blasphemy often face violence and even death at the hands of fanatic groups in Pakistan. The state has not executed anyone so far, but a rights group documented at least 1,949 persons accused under blasphemy laws between 1987 and 2021.

Western nations including the United States and the European Union along with rights groups have urged Sri Lanka to stop detaining activists under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The call came after President Ranil Wickremesinghe approved the detention of Buddhist monk, Venerable Galwewa Siridamma Thera, student activist Wasantha Mudalige and rights activist Hashantha Jeewantha Gunathilake, for a period of 90-days under the draconian law.

A Sri Lankan university student clashes with police during a demonstration in Colombo on Aug. 18. (Photo: AFP)

US Ambassador Julie Chung said on twitter that such laws violate international human rights standards and erode democracy. The EU delegation in Sri Lanka reminded the government had earlier made commitments to impose a moratorium on the law.

Since assuming power after the fall of the Rajapaksa dynasty over worsening economic and political crisis, President Wickremesinghe has launched a crackdown on anti-government protesters. At least 3,553 people have been arrested and 1,255 have been remanded in custody for their alleged involvement in nationwide protests.

Advocacy groups have criticized authorities in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province for its measures to curtail the influence of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in education institutes.