No justice, no freedom for Rohingya five years on

The plight of the Rohingya must not be forgotten as the Myanmar military set about massacring, torturing, raping, and burning their villages in Rakhine State in 2017. Around one million refugees are waiting to return to their country in dignity with their full rights restored. Rights group have called for protection of the rights and justice for Myanmar’s Rohingya minority as they mark fifth anniversary of a military crackdown.
Myanmar’s minority Rohingya Muslims still await justice as the fifth anniversary of the military’s brutal crackdown on the community, was marked on Thursday.
Rights groups have slammed Myanmar for failing to hold anyone accountable for the “crimes against humanity and acts of genocide” committed against the Rohingya.
New York-based Human Rights Watch said that the anniversary should prompt concerned governments “to take concrete action to hold the Myanmar military to account and secure justice and safety for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, Myanmar, and across the region.” About 750,000 Rohingya Muslims from Rakhine state have fled to neighboring Bangladesh where they live in squalid camps since the crackdown in 2017.
The refugees joined another 250,000 Rohingya already living in the country. More than 600,000 Rohingya remain in Rakhine state where they are denied citizenship, freedom of movement, and access to healthcare, education, and employment.
A Rohingya man holds his dead son after crossing the Naf River from Myanmar into Bangladesh in Whaikhyang in October 2017. (Photo: AFP)
At least three people were killed, and several injured as a strong tropical storm, Typhoon Ma-on, hit the northern Philippines, forcing thousands to flee their homes and prompting authorities to suspend classes in educational institutes.
The storm lashed out on Isabela province on Tuesday, and then in Tuguegarao province. The storm attained maximum sustained winds from 95 to 110 kilometers per hour as it hit the land.
Typhoon Ma-on has triggered flooding at Cebu city in the Philippines. (Photo: Cebu Archdiocese)
The authorities have evacuated thousands of families as flooding inundated vast areas. At least 560 families in Tuguegarao and Isabela provinces were evacuated to government schools and basketball courts without food and water.
The authorities appealed to charity groups including Caritas to rush aid to the displaced people. The Philippines is an archipelago nation prone to frequent natural disasters like cyclonic storms and flooding. Ma-on is the sixth cyclonic storm to hit the country this year.
A Catholic bishop in the Indian state of Kerala has quit his position to become a hermit. Auxiliary Bishop Jacob Muricken of Pala diocese left the bishop’s house in mid-August and moved to a hermitage he built. This is the first such case for the Catholic Church in India.
The 59-year-old bishop took the decision following approval from the Synod of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church, adding that the prelate aims to spend his remaining life in prayer and in isolation while continuing to hold the title of bishop.
Auxiliary Bishop Jacob Muricken of Palai has left his official post to become a hermit. (Photo: Supplied)
Bishop Muricken said his decision to quit the office came from "an inspiration from God," which he termed as “a special call within a call” to be close to God and nature.
In 2016, Bishop Muricken made international headlines when he donated one of his kidneys to a Hindu.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has granted bail to a Christian sanitary worker more than 18 months after he was arrested on charges of blasphemy.
Salamat Mansha Masih was granted bail on Tuesday for a security bond of 231 US dollars. The court said that the state has the responsibility to protect the accused until the allegation was proved. Justice Qazi Faez Isa commented that Pakistani society is divided in the name of religion and such cases widen the gap.
Salamat Mansha Masih (center) sees his mother and attorney (right) on arrival at a jail in Lahore on April 23, 2021. (Photo: Morning Star News)
Salamat Masih and his companion Haroon Masih were accused of preaching Christianity to four Muslims and insulting Islam in a park in Lahore in January last year.
People accused of blasphemy often face violence and even death at the hands of fanatic groups in Pakistan. The state has not executed anyone so far, but a rights group documented at least 1,949 persons accused under blasphemy laws between 1987 and 2021.
Western nations including the United States and the European Union along with rights groups have urged Sri Lanka to stop detaining activists under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.
The call came after President Ranil Wickremesinghe approved the detention of Buddhist monk, Venerable Galwewa Siridamma Thera, student activist Wasantha Mudalige and rights activist Hashantha Jeewantha Gunathilake, for a period of 90-days under the draconian law.
A Sri Lankan university student clashes with police during a demonstration in Colombo on Aug. 18. (Photo: AFP)
US Ambassador Julie Chung said on twitter that such laws violate international human rights standards and erode democracy. The EU delegation in Sri Lanka reminded the government had earlier made commitments to impose a moratorium on the law.
Since assuming power after the fall of the Rajapaksa dynasty over worsening economic and political crisis, President Wickremesinghe has launched a crackdown on anti-government protesters. At least 3,553 people have been arrested and 1,255 have been remanded in custody for their alleged involvement in nationwide protests.
Advocacy groups have criticized authorities in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province for its measures to curtail the influence of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in education institutes.
The province issued a circular on Monday asking campuses and schools to "introduce policies to prevent the spread of ideas, thoughts, and attitudes that support LGBT people." It came days after Hasanuddin University expelled a male student who claimed himself anon-binary – neither male nor female – in a video posted on social.
Anti-LGBT demonstrators march in Bogor, in Indonesia's West Java province on Nov 9, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
Following public protests, the university issued an apology, promised not to discriminate against any student, and readmitted the expelled student. Indonesia does not criminalize LGBT people nationally.
However, some regions have regulations targeting the community. A rights group documented the persecution of 172 LGBT people between 2006 and 2017. A 2018 survey found that 88 percent of Indonesians consider LGBT people as a threat.
Pax Christi, the international Catholic peace movement, has called on South and North Korea to chalk a roadmap for peace, reconciliation, and unification of the Korean Peninsula. The group marked its third anniversary in Korea last Sunday and vowed to continue its activism for peace in the region.
Church officials attending the event stressed that working together for peace and reconciliation in the Korean Peninsula are major pastoral priorities for the Catholic Church.
Pax Christi Korea marks its third anniversary in the South Korean capital Seoul on Aug. 21. (Photo: CPBC)
Pax Christi leaders said that peace in the region is becoming more “distant” amid the volatile political environment on the peninsula and confrontations between Korea, the US, Japan, and North Korea, China, and Russia.
Korea split following the end of Japan’s colonial rule at the end of World War II with the democratic South siding with the United States and the Soviet Union backing the communist North. The Korean War of 1950-53 left some 4 million dead and about 10 million families displaced.
Cambodia has launched a purge on foreigners in a bid to thwart human traffickers blamed for luring thousands of Asians into the country. The government said it has started a mission to rescue victims and arrest human traffickers with operations staged in several provinces.
The response comes amid mounting international pressure and the US government’s report that placed Cambodia among the worst human trafficking offenders. Inspections began as Indonesia chartered a plane and flew home 202 of its citizens who were rescued from different parts of Cambodia, where they worked in online gambling and call centers mainly for Chinese crime syndicates.
This picture taken on Feb 14, 2020 shows people walking past a casino in Sihanoukville, in southern Cambodia. (Photo:AFP)
Vietnam has confirmed a 16-year-old boy died after fleeing a Cambodian border casino operated by Chinese nationals with another 40 people who swam across a river.
Escapees said more than 2,000 Vietnamese were working illegally in Cambodian casinos. Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam have lodged human trafficking complaints seeking to rescue their citizens from Cambodia.
Hong Kong’s seven pro-democracy activists, including Catholic media tycoon Jimmy Lai, have submitted pleas to the High Court this week to plead not guilty in a trial over charges of sedition and collusion with foreign forces.
The other defendants are staff members of the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily and its parent company Next Digital who are being prosecuted under a repressive national security law and a British colonial-era sedition law. This came shortly after Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee released the frozen funds of three companies linked to Apple Daily to hire legal representatives.
Hong Kong Catholic media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai. (Photo: AFP)
Jimmy Lai is among the prominent pro-democracy leaders targeted by Beijing in a bid to suppress dissent in Hong Kong by using the draconian National Security Law. Lai is major financial backer of Cardinal Joseph Zen who supported pro-democracy protesters to pay for their legal and medical fees.
Cardinal Zen too was arrested in May but was shortly released following a global outrage. Hundreds of pro-democracy politicians, activists, and supporters have been arrested and imprisoned in Hong Kong since 2020.
In Vietnam, a charity group founded by Oblate missionaries has united women to serve patients in hospitals in the impoverished northwestern provinces.
The women cook nutritious food at Nghia Lo parish house in Yen Bai province and offer it to patients at hospitals on Tuesday mornings. Once they finish cooking, they knock on doors inviting patients and their relatives to receive chao, a traditional breakfast dish of rice cooked with meat, fish, and vegetables.
Volunteers in ethnic costumes pose for a picture at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Vang in Quang Tri province. (Photo: UCA News)
Some 250 people are provided chao on a weekly basis at the government-run General Hospital and a nearby private hospital in Nghia Lo town.
The women’s group was set up in 2021 and it has 21 members, both Christians, and other faiths. Eight groups each serve breakfast to 200-250 patients each week in hospitals in four disadvantaged provinces of Lao Cai, PhuTho, Son La and Yen Bai.
