No justice for Rohingya 5 years after Myanmar crackdown

Rights group says no one has been held accountable for atrocities committed against persecuted minority

A Rohingya man holds his dead son after crossing the Naf River from Myanmar into Bangladesh in Whaikhyang in October 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Rohingya from conflict-torn Myanmar are still awaiting justice and protection of their rights as they mark the fifth anniversary of the military’s brutal crackdown this week, according to an international rights group.

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said no one has been held accountable for the “crimes against humanity and acts of genocide” committed against the Rohingya.

It said this anniversary should prompt concerned governments “to take concrete action to hold the Myanmar military to account and secure justice and safety for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, Myanmar and across the region.”

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar’s western Rakhine state fled to neighboring Bangladesh where they live in squalid camps following the military’s bloody crackdown in August 2017.

More than 600,000 remain in religiously-divided Rakhine state where they have been restricted from freedom of movement and access to healthcare, education and employment.

“Governments should mark the five-year anniversary of the devastating campaign against the Rohingya with a coordinated international strategy for accountability and justice that draws on Rohingya input,” Elaine Pearson, acting Asia director at HRW, said.

“Myanmar authorities brutalized us"

“Donors should support Rohingya refugees to study and work freely and safely so they can build independent and self-reliant futures.”

The rights group said it interviewed hundreds of Rohingya in Bangladesh who have fled Myanmar military atrocities since August 2017 which reportedly involved soldiers systematically killing and raping villagers before torching their homes.

Security forces killed thousands and burned down nearly 400 villages, according to the HRW.

“Myanmar authorities brutalized us. They burned down our houses, raped our mothers and sisters, burned our children. We took shelter in Bangladesh to escape that brutality. I've been living in Kutupalong camp for five years,” one refugee called Halim told HRW.

The rights group said Rohingya who remain in Rakhine face systematic abuse that amounts to crimes against humanity such as apartheid, persecution and deprivation of liberty.

The military junta which seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, after toppling the civilian government has imposed new restrictions and aid blockages on Rohingya camps and villages, worsening water scarcity and food shortages, along with disease and malnutrition, according to HRW.

"Many refugees feel unwelcome and at risk"

About one million Rohingya refugees live in sprawling overcrowded camps in Bangladesh's Cox’s Bazar and the isolated island of Bhasan Char.

HRW said Bangladesh authorities recently intensified restrictions on livelihoods, movement and education that make many refugees feel unwelcome and at risk. Officials have closed community-led schools, arbitrarily destroyed shops and imposed new obstacles on travel.

It said Rohingya refugees are unwilling to return to Myanmar due to the ongoing persecution and abuse despite Bangladesh and Myanmar having renewed discussions about repatriation.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, who visited camps in Bangladesh on Aug. 17, said the current situation across the border means that conditions are not right for their return.

HRW called for governments to explore every avenue for justice and accountability for the Myanmar military’s crimes, including by formally supporting the case under the Genocide Convention brought by Gambia against Myanmar before the International Court of Justice.

Latest News