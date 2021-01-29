X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused

Global body decries deteriorating human rights situation and significantly heightened risk of future violations

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Updated: January 29, 2021 10:23 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services

Jan 29, 2021
2

Hindu activists 'terrorize' Indian Christians in Catholic media center

Jan 27, 2021
3

China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia

Jan 29, 2021
4

Fierce anti-Christian campaign targets India's indigenous people

Jan 29, 2021
5

Police arrest Indonesian politician over racist slurs

Jan 27, 2021
6

Anger over 'disgraceful' burial of activist in Pakistan

Jan 27, 2021
7

How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?

Jan 27, 2021
8

Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor

Jan 28, 2021
9

Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia

Jan 29, 2021
10

Cambodia expands monitoring of 'fake news'

Jan 28, 2021
Support UCA News
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused

Sandya Eknaligoda, the wife of cartoonist Prageeth Eknaligoda, speaks at a meeting in Colombo on Jan. 26 marking the 11th anniversary of his disappearance. (Photo: AFP)

The UN human rights chief has called for member states to consider asset freezes and travel bans on Sri Lankan officials accused of rights abuses.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has urged strong action against Sri Lanka due to its deteriorating human rights situation and a significantly heightened risk of future violations.

"The states can consider targeted sanctions, such as asset freezes and travel bans, against credibly alleged perpetrators of grave human rights violations and abuses," Bachelet said in a report prepared by the UN Human Rights Office on Jan. 27.

The report highlighted worrying trends over the past year, such as increasing militarization of governmental functions, deepening impunity, ethno-nationalist rhetoric and intimidation of civil society.

She noted accelerating militarization of civilian governmental functions, reversal of important constitutional safeguards, political obstruction of accountability, exclusionary rhetoric, intimidation of civil society and the use of anti-terrorism laws.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

Since 2020, the president has appointed at least 28 serving or former military and intelligence personnel to key administrative posts.

“End all forms of surveillance, including intimidating visits by state agents and harassment against human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, social actors and victims of human rights violations and their families, and to refrain from imposing further restrictive legal measures on legitimate civil society activity," said Bachelet.

Government spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella, the media minister, said it is a challenge for them. "Now there is a battle between our honesty and their lies. We are ready to face it," he said.

Thousands were killed and disappeared during Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war that ended in 2009 when the army defeated Tamil rebels. Both sides were accused of serious human rights violations.

Many priests were among those who were killed or went missing during the war.

Related News

According to rights activists, paramilitary groups, government security forces and the Tamil Tigers were responsible for enforced disappearances and killings during the conflict.

A Catholic priest who asked to remain anonymous said that no justice has been served for priests and others who were killed or disappeared.

"It has been 12 years since the end of the war but no government has come up with a just solution," said the priest, who is also a rights activist.

"The army and police are still seen everywhere in the north. People in the north are still not allowed to remember even those who died freely," he said.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, younger brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa, was elected president and made his brother prime minister. Gotabaya served as defense secretary during his elder brother's presidency and rights activists have linked him to human rights abuses.

A monument erected at Jaffna University to commemorate the tens of thousands of Tamils who died in the civil war was demolished on Jan. 9 and later the government promised to rebuild it.

R. Subash, a Tamil student, said they are still not free after nearly three decades of war.

"Tamil people ask to be allowed to live freely and they want to protect their identity and live in the country as one family," said Subash.

Rajapaksa appointed three members of the Commission of Inquiry to investigate or take necessary action on alleged rights violations on Jan. 22.

Amnesty International (AI) said in February 2020 that the Sri Lankan government announced that it would no longer cooperate with the UNHRC’s landmark resolution 30/1, which promotes reconciliation, accountability and human rights in the country, and would instead pursue its own reconciliation and accountability process.

David Griffiths, director of the office of the secretary general at AI, said the report, which accuses Sri Lanka of being in denial about the past, details how the failure of domestic mechanisms has further entrenched impunity, exacerbating victims’ distrust of the system.

"Among a litany of failures, the report addresses the rollback of 2015 reforms that offered more checks and balances on executive power, the erosion of judicial and institutional independence, and the failure to reform the security sector and remove and hold to account those responsible for alleged grave crimes and human rights violations," said Griffiths.

The International Crisis Group said the government has made no meaningful progress in investigating or prosecuting any of the high-profile cases.

"There have been no arrests for the 2006 massacre of 17 ACF aid workers and there have been no indictments in the ‘Trinco 5’ students’ murder: 12 police officers arrested at the magistrate's court level in 2013 remain free on bail," said the independent agency.

"There have been no successful investigations or prosecutions into any of the many murders and violent attacks on journalists under the current government." 

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault
Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Banned Pakistani film enters Oscars race
Banned Pakistani film enters Oscars race
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse
Jan 31, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
Christians don't form cliques, pope says in Mission Sunday message
Jan 30, 2021
Pope says money at root of opposition to marriage annulment reform
Jan 30, 2021
US Archbishop criticizes Biden, hopes for change from courts
Jan 30, 2021
Poland must support mothers of disabled, bishop says after abortion ban
Jan 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?
Jan 27, 2021
Unusual Japanese weddings may show new way for Church
Jan 26, 2021
An urgent appeal for peace and reconciliation in Myanmar
Jan 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A charade of unity
Jan 25, 2021

Features

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Jan 30, 2021
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Jan 30, 2021
No hiding place: UN seeks sanctions against Sri Lanka's war accused
Jan 29, 2021
Pakistani school kicks up a stink over 'environmental attack'
Jan 29, 2021
Catholic nun leads mission of mercy for Vietnam's rural poor
Jan 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
With authority Jesus teaches and liberates

With authority, Jesus teaches and liberates
Masks save lives

Masks save lives
A dangerous confusion

A dangerous confusion
An open door

An open door?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 31 January 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 31 January 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Lord, Prince of Peace, grant us, we pray, the grace of humility to confess our sins

Lord, Prince of Peace, grant us, we pray, the grace of humility to confess our sins
May John Bosco’s vision of education spread

May John Bosco’s vision of education spread
St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.