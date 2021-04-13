X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

People fearing violence in Myanmar are now caught between a rock and a hard place

James Lovelock, Bangkok

James Lovelock, Bangkok

Updated: April 13, 2021 05:59 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan

Apr 10, 2021
2

Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns

Apr 9, 2021
3

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives

Apr 9, 2021
4

Christians decry Myanmar military's search of churches

Apr 12, 2021
5

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China

Apr 9, 2021
6

Vietnam arrests rights defender for anti-state campaign

Apr 11, 2021
7

India's top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law

Apr 10, 2021
8

Philippine unions urge govt support for 'Covid heroes'

Apr 9, 2021
9

Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action

Apr 9, 2021
10

A small victory for Christians in communist Laos

Apr 12, 2021
Support UCA News
No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Displaced children shelter in holes dug in the forest in Myanmar's Pupun district near the border with Thailand on April 4 after civilians fleeing airstrikes in their home villages were allegedly pushed back by Thai soldiers to the Myanmar side. (Photo: Anonymous/AFPTV/AFP)

Even as a brutal military crackdown on unarmed pro-democracy demonstrators carries on unabated in Myanmar, Thai authorities continue to arrest people from Myanmar fleeing violence and economic deprivation.

On April 10 alone,  as many as 59 people from Myanmar, including 27 women and two boys, were arrested by Thai authorities after crossing the border illegally into the central Thai province of Kanchanaburi.

A photograph taken at the site showed the migrants, who were carrying only backpacks, cowering on the ground in a thick bamboo forest where they had been hiding. They were all exhausted and hungry, having gone without food for a while.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They made for a heart-wrenching sight, but they received scant welcome from local authorities in Thailand. The migrants fleeing Myanmar in search of safety and new jobs were promptly apprehended after a local reported them to police. They were detained and will likely be deported back to Myanmar.

The migrants told Thai authorities that they had been escorted across the border by a guide from Myanmar along a natural path to avoid security checkpoints. They were waiting in the Thai forest for a vehicle to pick them up when they were caught. Their guide managed to flee.

The following day, on April 11, another 13 migrants from Myanmar, including three young children between the ages of two and four, were detained in the same province after police stopped the pickup truck in which they were traveling. The migrants told police that they were heading to a southern Thai province where jobs were waiting for them.

Over the past few weeks, hundreds of migrants from Myanmar have been apprehended under similar circumstances. Despite the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Myanmar, Thai authorities refuse to consider Myanmar citizens fleeing the violence as refugees in need of a haven.

The brutal crackdown by the Tatmadaw, Myanmar’s military, has seen more than 600 unarmed citizens, including numerous children, shot dead after a group of generals seized power in a coup on Feb. 1. It seems clear that these generals are more than willing to continue slaughtering men, women and children at will so that they can hold onto power.

In the face of this outrage, Thailand’s government has done little to help those fleeing violence inside Myanmar. In an incident that earned Thailand’s military-allied government widespread international condemnation, some NGOs stationed at the border reported in late March that Thai authorities pushed more than 2,000 ethnic Karen people back into Myanmar after they had fled into Thailand to escape the aerial bombardment of their villages in Karen state.

In response, Thai authorities denied that they had pushed the fleeing refugees back across the border, potentially into harm’s way. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who himself seized power in a coup at the head of a junta in May 2014, gave conflicting accounts about the incident.

So, since there is no problem, can’t they just return home for the time being?
Related News

“After we asked [the refugees] questions [like] ‘What are your problems in your country?’ [The Karen refugees] said, ‘There’s no problem.’ So, since there is no problem, can’t they just return home for the time being?” Prayut said at a press conference earlier this month.

“We didn’t force them (to return) with guns, we even shook hands and blessed them good luck,” he added.

However, the Thai prime minister has also said that people fleeing Myanmar are welcome in Thailand — sort of.

“We have to take care of them based on humanitarian principles. We have a lot of experience,” Prayut said. “There is no way we will push them back if the fighting is still ongoing. But if there is no fighting now, can’t they return to their homes?”

Make of such statements what you will.

What’s not in question is that over the past few weeks Thai authorities have stepped up measures to detain people crossing over from Myanmar, citing fears that the migrants might spread Covid-19 in Thailand.

The result is that people fearing violence in Myanmar are now caught between a rock and a hard place. Staying in Myanmar could endanger their well-being while crossing into Thailand places them at risk of summary arrest.

To their credit, several Thai opinion formers have called on their country’s government to allow people from Myanmar into Thailand, considering the ongoing military crackdown on civilians inside Thailand’s western neighbor.

“We must be resolute in insisting on putting humanitarian principles first before national interests,” stressed Pravit Rojanaphruk, a prominent journalist who called on his fellow Thais to “offer a helping hand” to people fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Here is hoping Thai authorities will listen. The signs aren’t encouraging, though.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Philippine govt eases lockdown, but only slightly
Philippine govt eases lockdown, but only slightly
Concert raises funds for Malaysian Church's migrant ministry
Concert raises funds for Malaysian Church's migrant ministry
Vice pulls offending photos of Khmer Rouge victims
Vice pulls offending photos of Khmer Rouge victims
Pandemic tests Thai-Cambodian relations as new cases surge
Pandemic tests Thai-Cambodian relations as new cases surge
Vietnamese Catholics given Divine Mercy guidance
Vietnamese Catholics given Divine Mercy guidance
Widodo pledges help for Indonesian flood victims
Widodo pledges help for Indonesian flood victims

Latest News

At 89, Korean cardinal continues to inspire the faithful
Apr 13, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Controversial Indian mosque can open for Ramadan
Apr 13, 2021
Philippine govt eases lockdown, but only slightly
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021
Concert raises funds for Malaysian Church's migrant ministry
Apr 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021
No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand
Apr 13, 2021
Letter from Rome: Lunch with Hans Küng
Apr 12, 2021
A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021

Features

At 89, Korean cardinal continues to inspire the faithful
Apr 13, 2021
Pandemic tests Thai-Cambodian relations as new cases surge
Apr 12, 2021
New archbishop of Karachi puts emphasis on teamwork
Apr 12, 2021
A small victory for Christians in communist Laos
Apr 12, 2021
Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Apr 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics pray for reconciliation in riotshaken Senegal

Catholics pray for reconciliation in riot-shaken Senegal
Vatican to hold big international meeting on priestly formation

Vatican to hold big international meeting on priestly formation
Environmental justice award winner We have the right to live in a territory that for us is sacred

Environmental justice award winner: 'We have the right to live in a territory that for us is sacred'
Kng and Ratzinger opposite but complementary paths to Jesus

Küng and Ratzinger: opposite, but complementary paths to Jesus
Retired bishop sent to French Guiana to save scandalridden diocese

Retired bishop sent to French Guiana to save scandal-ridden diocese

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 13 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 13 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, may Your Spirit dwell in my mind and heart

Lord, may Your Spirit dwell in my mind and heart
Strengthen Lord, those who suffer for Catholic faith

Strengthen Lord, those who suffer for Catholic faith
St. Martin I | Saint of the Day

St. Martin I | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.