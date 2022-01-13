X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

No election on Sunday, Christians tell India's poll panel

The minority community which forms 41 percent of Manipur state's population says it's a day of rest and worship

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: January 13, 2022 04:55 AM GMT

Updated: January 13, 2022 06:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term

Jan 10, 2022
2

Local Jesuits lead mission in poverty-stricken Hazaribagh

Jan 12, 2022
3

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

Jan 10, 2022
4

More Filipino Catholic groups lend support to Robredo

Jan 12, 2022
5

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
6

Indian priest on indefinite fast against uniform liturgy

Jan 13, 2022
7

Secularization and the toxic identity war

Jan 11, 2022
8

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

Jan 11, 2022
9

Judge asks Indian priest to face trial for alleged hate speech

Jan 10, 2022
10

India tackles new coronavirus surge

Jan 10, 2022
Support UCA News
No election on Sunday, Christians tell India's poll panel

Christian devotees from northeast India hold a protest for the rights of their community in New Delhi in August 2017. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Christian leaders and student unions in the northeastern state of Manipur have urged India’s election commission to change the polling date for the upcoming provincial election as it falls on a Sunday.

Assembly elections in five Indian states were announced by the commission on Jan. 8 with Manipur set to vote in two phases on Feb. 27 and March 3.

The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) and Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) have urged the commission to reschedule the polling to any other convenient date other than a Sunday.

ATSUM in a statement on Jan. 10 said the scheduling of the election date for Feb. 27, which is a Sunday, was a matter of concern for tribal people and the Christian community in the state.

Khaiminlen Doungel, secretary of ATSUM, said that “the state predominantly consists of tribal Christians who account for 43 percent of the state’s population and Sunday is a holy and sacred day for them. It is also a day for rest and worship.”

Doungel said the commission lacked “the ability to appreciate the spiritual values, beliefs and practices of the Christian community. Its apathy is in fact antagonistic.”

Like other faiths, we too have the constitutional right to profess and practice our faith and urge the election commission to find a suitable date for polling

ATSUM said the decision to hold polls on a Sunday would prevent many eligible voters from exercising their franchise.

Shokholun Mate, general secretary of KIM, said there were “serious objections and complaints” as the decision to hold polling on a Sunday was bound “to hurt the religious sentiments” of the state’s Christian community.

Father Felix Anthony, the spokesman for the Catholic Church in northeastern India, told UCA News that the election commission “should have taken special care and attention while scheduling the poll date. It should have been more sensitive.”

Christians have an obligation to attend Sunday services and scheduling a poll on that day will affect their voting, he said. “Like other faiths, we too have the constitutional right to profess and practice our faith and urge the election commission to find a suitable date for polling,” he added

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Christians make up 41.29 percent of Manipur’s population of 2.85 million, according to the Census of India 2011 report. Christians are a majority in five out of nine districts of the state.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Corruption ails Christian institutions in Pakistan
Corruption ails Christian institutions in Pakistan
Indian priest on indefinite fast against uniform liturgy
Indian priest on indefinite fast against uniform liturgy
Christian school freed in Pakistan
Christian school freed in Pakistan
Catholic religious question silence of Indian Church on violence
Catholic religious question silence of Indian Church on violence
Tribal leaders seek justice over Catholic's death in Bangladesh
Tribal leaders seek justice over Catholic's death in Bangladesh
Local Jesuits lead mission in poverty-stricken Hazaribagh
Local Jesuits lead mission in poverty-stricken Hazaribagh
Support Us

Latest News

11 killed in Philippine truck crash
Jan 13, 2022
Corruption ails Christian institutions in Pakistan
Jan 13, 2022
Indian priest on indefinite fast against uniform liturgy
Jan 13, 2022
Catholic group calls for calm after Philippine bombing
Jan 13, 2022
What should priests do to meet people's expectations?
Jan 13, 2022
Indonesian cops face jail for journalist attack
Jan 13, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What should priests do to meet people's expectations?
Jan 13, 2022
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Secularization and the toxic identity war
Jan 11, 2022
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022

Features

Corruption ails Christian institutions in Pakistan
Jan 13, 2022
Papuan distrust poses big challenge to Indonesian military
Jan 13, 2022
'Unzen Hell' a reminder of Christian persecution in Japan
Jan 12, 2022
Vietnamese women overcome post-abortion trauma and grief
Jan 12, 2022
Local Jesuits lead mission in poverty-stricken Hazaribagh
Jan 12, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic environmentalist says his hunger strike is an act of faith

Catholic environmentalist says his hunger strike is an act of faith
Egypts Bah minority denied burial in Alexandria

Egypt's Bahá'í minority denied burial in Alexandria
Catholics in Honduras call for swift probe into environmentalists murder

Catholics in Honduras call for swift probe into environmentalist's murder
Chilean parish tries to turn the page on pedophilia

Chilean parish tries to turn the page on pedophilia
Nicaraguan bishop uses the pulpit to have a go at the Ortega regime

Nicaraguan bishop uses the pulpit to have a go at the Ortega regime
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.