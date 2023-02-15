News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

‘No chance’ of reopening VOD, Cambodian PM says

Hun Sen is spurning pleas and protests from around the world to reinstate independent news outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD)

‘No chance’ of reopening VOD, Cambodian PM says

An employee is seen outside the office of online media outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) in Phnom Penh on Feb. 13 after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said VOD would have its operating license revoked. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Phnom Penh

By AFP, Phnom Penh

Published: February 15, 2023 06:17 AM GMT

Updated: February 15, 2023 07:02 AM GMT

There is "no chance" one of Cambodia's last independent media outlets will be allowed to reopen, leader Hun Sen said Tuesday, after officials hit back at Western governments' concerns over press freedoms ahead of national elections.

Online Khmer- and English-language outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) stopped broadcasting on Monday. Prime Minister Hun Sen had ordered its licence revoked over what he said was an erroneous report about his eldest son.

Late Monday night the United States said it was "deeply concerned" by the "abrupt" closure of the broadcaster, adding to a chorus of criticism from rights groups and western missions over Phnom Penh's actions.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Foreigners have no right to order us to do this or that to fulfil their wishes because this is our internal affairs," Hun Sen wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, reiterating the media outlet "has no chance to reopen".

"The shutting down of an unethical radio station won't kill press freedom in Cambodia at all," he said, adding that he would offer the affected reporters state jobs.

Earlier Tuesday a Cambodian foreign ministry spokesman rejected "the politically-driven, prejudiced and biased concerns" of some embassies.

"An administrative action against a rule-breaking entity does not merit any worry at all," the spokesman said in a statement.

VOD, broadcasting since 2003, published a February 9 story alleging that Hun Sen's son, Lieutenant General Hun Manet, had signed off on funds to help earthquake-hit Turkey.

Hun Manet, who has been backed to succeed his father, has denied the claim, with Hun Sen stating he authorised the $100,000 relief package.

Hun Sen demanded an apology from VOD, but refused to reconsider his decision to revoke its licence even after the outlet later complied.

One of the world's longest-serving leaders, Hun Sen has increasingly cracked down on dissent as he prepares for polls in July, according to observers.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said on Tuesday the shuttering of VOD "may spell the end for the media environment necessary for credible elections".

"Hun Sen's closure of Voice of Democracy is a devastating blow to media freedom in the country, and will have an impact across Cambodian society," he added.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk also called on Hun Sen's government "to rescind this very troubling decision".

Press freedoms have long been under attack in Cambodia, with The Cambodia Daily shuttered in 2017 and a score of outlets closed the following year ahead of the 2018 elections.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Conflict, fund shortages threaten Korean missionary clinic in Africa Conflict, fund shortages threaten Korean missionary clinic in Africa
Nordic cross desecrated during protests in Pakistan Nordic cross desecrated during protests in Pakistan
Korea’s Church-run soup kitchens struggle amid price hike Korea’s Church-run soup kitchens struggle amid price hike
Filipino Catholic couples feed orphans on Valentine’s Day Filipino Catholic couples feed orphans on Valentine’s Day
A blasphemy killing and Valentine's Day A blasphemy killing and Valentine's Day
Three held for arson attack on Indian Protestant church Three held for arson attack on Indian Protestant church
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Xian

Archdiocese of Xian

In a land area of approximately 12,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the urban area and 3 counties

Read more
Diocese of Palangkaraya

Diocese of Palangkaraya

Catholic missioners entered the Dayaks' land in Central Kalimantan through South Kalimantan. In 1687, based on an

Read more
Diocese of Yuanling

Diocese of Yuanling

The Diocese of Yuanling has its origin in the Apostolic Prefecture of Chenzhou, which the Vatican established on March

Read more
Archdiocese of Beijing

Archdiocese of Beijing

The Archdiocese of Beijing covers a territory of 30,000 sq.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.