Philippines

No ceasefire this year, Philippine rebels say

Communists aim to step up attacks against military in memory of recently deceased founder

Former President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at a police camp in Manila in this Dec. 20, 2017 file photo before he declared a Christmas truce with communist rebels

Former President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at a police camp in Manila in this Dec. 20, 2017 file photo before he declared a Christmas truce with communist rebels. (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Communications Office)

UCA News reporter, Manila

By UCA News reporter, Manila

Published: December 21, 2022 04:19 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2022 06:55 AM GMT

Communist rebels in the Philippines announced there will be no ceasefire this Christmas unlike in previous years as they step up offensives against the military in memory of their founder, Jose Maria Sison, who died last week.

The New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), detonated a landmine in Samar province, in the Visayas region on Dec. 19 as the announcement was made, wounding six soldiers.

The blast came days after Sison, 83, died in exile in the Netherlands on Dec. 16. The party has set a 10-day mourning period.

For decades, the NPA and the military have declared a ceasefire during Christmas, but not this year.

“There was absolutely no reason this time to declare a ceasefire since the regime of the United States and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and its fascist Armed Forces of the Philippines have continued with their relentless terrorism and armed suppression of the Filipino people,” the Communist Party’s Public Information officer, Marco Valbuena, told reporters on Dec. 19.

The rebel group said their actions were to honor the memory of their founder and the principles he fought for.

“I think the problem now is within the organization itself"

“The New Peoples’ Army can concentrate on a superior force in order to strike the fascist units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, which are isolated, weak and tired, as a form of punishment for their crimes against the people,” Valbuena added.

The soldiers injured in the mine blast were part of an army unit involved in setting up a freshwater system in a community in Las Navas of Samar province.

“The attack occurred as we do our best to help former conflict-affected communities through our projects for civilians to achieve peace. It’s Christmas, the people in the area deserve water in their homes yet they [Communist rebels] staged an attack,” army commander Col. Joemar Buban told reporters on Dec. 20.

The NPA, which claimed responsibility for the blast, said they were authorized to launch tactical offensives against government forces despite the Christmas season.

Government peace negotiators said after Sison’s death, it would be “more difficult” to negotiate with the rebels.

“I think the problem now is within the organization itself, there is difficulty to find its new leader. None of the remaining leaders — because many of them have already been neutralized — are of the same quality as Sison. So that’s a big problem for the underground organization,” Philippine Armed Forces spokesman Medel Aguilar told UCA News.

With Sison gone, lawmakers believe government troops have an opportunity “crush” the group labeled a terrorist organization in the Philippines.

“With Sison’s passing, the Communist Party may further weaken. They are like a flock of sheep without a shepherd so our troops must take advantage of this to neutralize the NPA,” Senator Jinggoy Estrada,  said on Dec. 19.

"Let us not leave room for violence this month"

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) appealed for both sides to respect Christ’s birth by “behaving” according to His will.

“The true gift that we can give to Christ on his birthday is peace. Let us not leave room for violence this month,” Jane Roble, executive secretary of the CBCP Commission on Ecumenical Affairs, told UCA News.

The CPP was formed in 1968 and the NPA in 1969, whose leaders aim to overthrow the national government to seize power. Thousands of rebels, soldiers, and civilians have been killed in violence in the past decades.

Latest News

When charity becomes business in Japan When charity becomes business in Japan
Spike in accidents after festive drinking in Philippines Spike in accidents after festive drinking in Philippines
Indian Church against rollback of scholarships for minorities Indian Church against rollback of scholarships for minorities
Korean inter-faith group pays tribute to Halloween victims Korean inter-faith group pays tribute to Halloween victims
Vietnam’s ethnic villagers long for Christmas celebrations Vietnam’s ethnic villagers long for Christmas celebrations
‘Silent Night’ still delights tourists in Austrian village ‘Silent Night’ still delights tourists in Austrian village
UCA News
UCA News
Our Voices
