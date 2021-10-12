Nine dead, 11 missing in Philippine storm

Updated: October 12, 2021 06:05 AM GMT
Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river due to heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province, north of Manila. (Photo: AFP)
At least nine people were killed and 11 others were missing after heavy rain across the Philippines flooded villages and triggered landslides, authorities said today.
Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu drenched swathes of the most populous island of Luzon on Oct. 11 as it swept across the archipelago nation towards the South China Sea.
Four people were killed in landslides in the landlocked mountainous province of Benguet, while one person drowned in the coastal province of Cagayan, the national disaster agency said.
Seven people were missing on Luzon island.
"Eleven municipalities were flooded but it subsided this morning," Cagayan provincial information officer Rogelio Sending told AFP.
Major highways and bridges were flooded, he said, but the water was retreating.
The Philippines is hit each year by an average of 20 storms and typhoons which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure
The storm intensified the southwest monsoon, sparking a flash flood in a village in the western island province of Palawan, leaving four people dead and the same number missing.
"Around seven to eight barangays [villages] are still flooded ... due to clogged drainage or lack of drainage," said Earl Timbancaya, a disaster officer in the city of Puerto Princesa on Palawan. "But it's subsiding now."
The Philippines is hit each year by an average of 20 storms and typhoons which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.
Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…