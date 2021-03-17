X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Nine arrested over mob lynching in eastern India

The second such incident in Jharkhand state's capital in one week causes alarm

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: March 17, 2021 06:21 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Eight Indian Christians hospitalized after attack by Hindu mob

Mar 15, 2021
2

Indian priest excommunicated, accused of attacking bishop

Mar 15, 2021
3

Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders

Mar 15, 2021
4

Pope Francis appoints new nuncio to India and Nepal

Mar 15, 2021
5

Bali churches go quiet on Hindus' Day of Silence

Mar 15, 2021
6

Cardinal Bo calls for week of prayer for China Church

Mar 14, 2021
7

Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Mar 16, 2021
8

Vietnamese nuns help lepers displaced by seaside project

Mar 15, 2021
9

Sacked priest in Timor-Leste 'will remain defrocked'

Mar 15, 2021
10

Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks

Mar 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Nine arrested over mob lynching in eastern India

Protesters rally in New Delhi in April 2019 to condemn a mob lynching in Jharkhand. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)

Police in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand have arrested nine people in connection with the mob lynching of a 26-year-old Muslim man on the outskirts of Ranchi.

According to media reports, this was the second such incident in the state capital in one week. Earlier, a 22-year-old man was beaten in the Upper Bazar area on suspicion of theft and later died.

“No religion or society in this world can accept such a heinous crime. We appeal to the government to make a law to check these inhuman acts,” Ratan Tirkey, a member of the tribal advisory committee of the Jharkhand government, told UCA News.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“For the past two to three years, we have been hearing the barbaric news of mob lynchings in the state. It is condemnable and unacceptable because for centuries people here have been living in harmony and brotherhood.

“The state is mostly comprised of tribal people who are by nature a peace-loving people and who have a good rapport with other faiths. We had no such problem in the past, so it is a matter of great concern and it has to be dealt with quickly.”

In the latest incident, police said Mubarak Khan was tied to an electricity pole and beaten to death for allegedly stealing a motorcycle tire in Sirka village on March 14.

“In the early hours of Sunday, two people were caught by villagers during a theft. One of them ran away but Mubarak was caught and beaten to death,” Niraj Sinha, director general of police, told The Indian Express.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The police registered a first information report on Mubarak’s death based on a complaint filed by his brother Tabarak Khan at Angara police station. 

Tabarak said he received information through the former village head at 3am that his brother had been beaten to death around 1am at Sirka village near Thakur Thepa.

“My brother was beaten up by more than 20 people in a planned manner and one Saheb Ram Mahato had threatened my brother four days prior to the incident,” he said.

Related News

In the incident on March 7, Sachin Verma was assaulted by a mob on suspicion of theft. He died the following morning.

The administration has suspended three police personnel for dereliction of duty while two laborers who had beaten him were arrested.

In April 2019, a mob lynched a tribal man in Jharkhand’s Gumla district for skinning a dead bull. Three others were injured in the incident.

In March 2016, cow vigilantes abducted and lynched cattle trader Majloom Ansari and schoolboy Imtiaz Khan in Latehar district while they were on their way to a cattle fair in a neighboring district. In December 2018, a local court sentenced eight people to life for their involvement in the assault.

Cow vigilantism gained widespread attention when Mohammad Akhlaq, a Muslim farmer from Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, was lynched for allegedly possessing beef in his house in September 2015. However, laboratory tests proved the meat was not beef.

Minority groups say that since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014, such incidents have increased with no government official condemning them.

“It is a matter of concern because it is a new trend of killing in the name of religion and caste and it has exposed that communal forces have reached the last person in the country,” said Mukti Prakash Tirkey, editor of a weekly newspaper on tribal affairs published in New Delhi.

“It has exposed our weakness to the world that we could not prevent this unwanted and uncalled for incident.”

Also Read

Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion
Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion
Censorship fears grow in India
Censorship fears grow in India
Rosary Garden bears witness to struggles of Pakistani Christians
Rosary Garden bears witness to struggles of Pakistani Christians
Christians asked to vote for secularism in eastern India
Christians asked to vote for secularism in eastern India
Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks
Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks

Latest News

That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion
Mar 17, 2021
Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar
Mar 17, 2021
Filipinos give environmental twist to 500th anniversary
Mar 17, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics show deep devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021
Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Mar 16, 2021
Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders
Mar 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Mar 13, 2021
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021

Features

Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics show deep devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 17, 2021
Rosary Garden bears witness to struggles of Pakistani Christians
Mar 17, 2021
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Mar 16, 2021
Green-fingered South Korean nuns toil to safeguard creation
Mar 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope tells young French activists to start a revolution

Pope tells young French activists to "start a revolution"
African bishops take different approaches to the vaccines

African bishops take different approaches to the vaccines
That passed this can too

That passed, this can too
The Catholic Church in Portugal seeks to redefine its role

The Catholic Church in Portugal seeks to redefine its role
Pope appeals for an end to violence in Myanmar Paraguay

Pope appeals for an end to violence in Myanmar, Paraguay

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 17 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 17 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Father in heaven, teach us always to be patient

Father in heaven, teach us always to be patient
Let us pray for people who act perversely

Let us pray for people who act perversely
St. Cyril of Jerusalem | Saint of the Day

St. Cyril of Jerusalem | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.