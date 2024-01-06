News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Nigeria's sorrow is 'overflowing,' bishop says after Christmas massacre

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang declared a week of mourning Jan. 1-8 to honor the deaths of at least 200 Christians by Fulani herders

Nigeria's sorrow is 'overflowing,' bishop says after Christmas massacre

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Nigeria's Plateau state is pictured Dec. 27, 2023, visiting communities affected by the Dec. 23-28 killings. (Photo: X)

Ngala Killian Chimton, OSV News

By Ngala Killian Chimton, OSV News

Published: January 06, 2024 06:19 AM GMT

Updated: January 06, 2024 06:23 AM GMT

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Nigeria's Plateau state declared a week of mourning Jan. 1-8 to honor the deaths of at least 200 Christians killed over Christmas by Fulani Muslim herders, targeting Christians in the country. Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto, Nigeria, said the attackers are "children of darkness" and come "from the deepest pit of hell."

The Dec. 23-28 killings also have led to thousands of people being forced to flee their homes.

As many as 80 villages in the Plateau state were attacked, Christian aid group Release International reported Dec. 30. Bodies continue to be discovered, and attacks are expected to continue, the aid group said.

"I urge all citizens to use these days for intense prayers to seek the intervention of the almighty God in defending our territories against wicked men that have risen against us," Mutfwang said in a video statement released Jan. 2.

The local leader asked that Friday Muslim prayers Jan. 5 and Sunday Masses Jan. 7 be dedicated "as special prayer days for lasting peace to return to the Plateau (region)," he said.

In a three-page New Year's message, called "Blood and crucifixion on the Plateau," a copy of which OSV News obtained, Bishop Kukah strongly condemned the killers as "sons of Satan."

"Those invisible men came to the Plateau again, bearing their gifts of death and destruction," he said, adding that Fulani herders "came from the deepest pit of hell, the habitat of the devils that they are."

Calling the killers "children of darkness," he said they snatched "the light of the joy of Christmas from thousands of people on the Plateau."

"They imagined they would ignite an orgy of blood, seduce the ordinary peace-loving people of the Plateau and set them on a mission of mindless murder of fellow citizens in the name of retaliation," he said.

Bishop Kukah said he was appalled by the violence and killings in the northern states of Nigeria and blamed the country's government and security agencies for failing to protect the citizens.

"Over the years, these murderers have left their footprints of blood and tears across the length and breadth of the entire northern states, indiscriminately wrecking destruction across large swaths of land and communities," Bishop Kukah said. "In all this, the Nigerian state and its security agencies are blindsided."

He added that "funerals" and "coffins" are now part of "our landscape."

He voiced the hopelessness and despair of Nigerians, who he said are losing faith in their government and their religious leaders.

"While we religious leaders have continued to use our moral authority to encourage our people not to take the laws into their hands, we risk being swept away by the anger and frustration of our people," he said, adding that Nigeria's "cups of sorrow" are "overflowing."

"We have cried enough tears. We may pretend that we are not at war, but truly, a war is being waged against the Nigerian state and its people. God forbid, but we could snap anytime, anywhere and for any reason," Bishop Kukah wrote.

The semi-nomadic Fulani herders have been attacking Christian and Muslim Hausa farmers for years, claiming that farmers are taking over grazing lands crucial to their survival, but Christian groups reject that claim as they appeal for protection from the group that is radicalized as thousands have been killed in recent years.

Nigeria has continued to lead with regard to Christian persecution. According to the Vatican's latest statistics, four of the nine missionaries killed in Africa in 2023 were recorded in Nigeria. The killers "do not respect the boundaries of religion, region or ethnicity," Bishop Kukah said.

Open Doors reported that 90% of the more than 5,600 Christians killed for their faith last year were from Nigeria, with the total number of Christians killed in 2023 up 80% from five years ago.

The latest annual report of Aid to the Church in Need, a pontifical foundation dedicated to serving Christians around the world, noted that more than 7,600 Nigerian Christians were killed between January 2021 and June 2022.

Nigeria's leading human rights advocacy group, Intersociety, observed the latest killings with "deepest shock, dismay and sadness," saying that the Fulani group -- called jihadist" by Intersociety -- "have continued unchecked to slaughter, abduct and disappear thousands of defenseless Nigerians."

The group said that since the beginning of January 2023, 3,500 Christians were killed by the extremist group.

In his statement, Bishop Kukah asked: "Who are these killers? Where are they coming from? Who is sponsoring them?"

"Are we condemned to live with this and hand this broken nation to our children? Should we all just become inoculated and sedated to make all this bearable?" he said in his New Year's appeal.

He noted that "for us as Christians," however, "in the cross, there is salvation."

"May this new year begin the healing of our dear nation," Bishop Kukah said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Nigeria's sorrow is 'overflowing,' bishop says after Christmas massacre Nigeria's sorrow is 'overflowing,' bishop says after Christmas massacre
Catholic teacher claims he was fired for same-sex relationship Catholic teacher claims he was fired for same-sex relationship
Giving is not enough, must also 'touch poverty,' pope says Giving is not enough, must also 'touch poverty,' pope says
5 killed as train catches fire in Bangladesh 5 killed as train catches fire in Bangladesh
Death toll reaches 98 in Japan quake Death toll reaches 98 in Japan quake
Indonesian Church group slams anti-Rohingya campaign Indonesian Church group slams anti-Rohingya campaign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Kottayam

Archdiocese of Kottayam

The archeparchy of Kottayam belongs exclusively to the Knanaya community who are a separate group of Catholics within

Read more
Diocese of Taungngu

Diocese of Taungngu

Taungngu Diocese is, in the middle part of Myanmar and the area of the diocese is 49,600 square

Read more
Archdiocese of Beijing

Archdiocese of Beijing

The Archdiocese of Beijing covers a territory of 30,000 sq.

Read more
Archdiocese of Karachi

Archdiocese of Karachi

Karachi is the largest city, main seaport and the financial capital of Pakistan. Locally known as"the city of lights",

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.