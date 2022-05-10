News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Nigeria's ex-president dismisses rumors he will contest 2023 polls

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan clarifies his position amid speculation he will run on the ticket of the ruling party

Nigeria's ex-president dismisses rumors he will contest 2023 polls

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been a leading figure in peace talks and the de-escalation of conflicts across the African continent. (Photo supplied)

Justine John Dyikuk

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: May 10, 2022 06:49 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2022 06:55 AM GMT

The former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has dissociated himself from rumors that he is taking part in the 2023 general election.

This disclosure came after a coalition of northern groups purchased the presidential expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the former leader on May 9 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

"It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased presidential nomination and expression of interest forms, for the All Progressives Congress, in the name of former president Dr. Goodluck Jonathan," his media adviser Ikechukwu Eze said in a statement.

"We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorize it. We want to state that if the former president wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.

"While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 presidential election, we wish to state that he has not in any way committed himself to this request.

"Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it." 

The statement cleared the air amid speculation that Jonathan, who is a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party, will run on the ticket of the ruling APC despite not being a member.

Jonathan, who lost the 2015 election to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC, has been a leading figure in peace talks and the de-escalation of conflicts across the African continent.

