World

Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination

Archbishop of Abuja calls on fellow Nigerians to uphold the sanctity of life in the conflict-torn nation

Archbishop Kaigama has four decades of experience as a peace expert and peace ambassador in Nigeria and beyond

Archbishop Kaigama has four decades of experience as a peace expert and peace ambassador in Nigeria and beyond. (Photo supplied)

Justine John Dyikuk

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: June 07, 2022 08:36 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2022 08:47 AM GMT

Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama of Abuja has marked 41 years since his ordination as a priest with a call on Nigerians to ensure they uphold the sanctity of life.

He made the call while delivering a Pentecost homily at St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish in Karu, Abuja.

“Nigerians must beg the Holy Spirit to teach us to uphold the sacredness of life, especially today as blood is poured like water, people’s freedom and dignity violated by bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals, who capture people and keep them under inhuman conditions for monetary ransom or kill them outright,” the 63-year-old prelate said.

While lamenting the bloodshed across the country, he emphasized the need for citizens to respect the sacredness of life.

The prelate described religious leaders who lay empty claims to divine authority by making false prophecies regarding the outcome of political contests as "political prophets" and urged clerics to live up to the demands of their calling.

“We must invoke the Holy Spirit to help us correct the erroneous understanding among some Christians today who confuse their imaginations, dreams or psychological delusions with the promptings of the Holy Spirit, going on to speak about politics and secular matters with dogmatic certitude and making categorical statements about which party or candidates will win elections," he said.

In 2000, he took over the mantle of leadership as the archbishop of Jos following the death of Archbishop Gabriel Gonsum Ganaka

“We implore our political aspirants to pay attention not only to their party manifestos but also to the guidance of the Spirit of God as they vie for political office.”

Archbishop Kaigama was ordained a priest of Yola Diocese on June 6, 1981.

After serving as vicar general, he was appointed and consecrated the first bishop of Jalingo Diocese on April 23, 1995, by Bishop Patrick Francis Sheehan.

In 2000, he took over the mantle of leadership as the archbishop of Jos following the death of Archbishop Gabriel Gonsum Ganaka.

He succeeded Cardinal John Onaiyekan on Nov. 9, 2019, as the metropolitan archbishop of Abuja.

As a seasoned administrator and ardent believer in dialogue, Archbishop Kaigama has four decades of experience as a peace expert and peace ambassador in Nigeria and beyond. 

