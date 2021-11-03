X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Nigerian troops foil attempted kidnap of bishop

The kidnap attempt came 10 months after gunmen seized Auxiliary Bishop Moses Chikwe of Owerri and his driver

Peter Ajayi Dada, Catholic News Service

Peter Ajayi Dada, Catholic News Service

Published: November 03, 2021 05:35 AM GMT

Updated: November 03, 2021 05:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
2

Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames

Nov 1, 2021
3

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance

Nov 2, 2021
4

Laos extends lockdown as Covid cases rise

Nov 1, 2021
5

India's secret weapon to net climate gains

Nov 1, 2021
6

Priest threatened with death by Myanmar military

Nov 1, 2021
7

Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop

Nov 1, 2021
8

30 Indonesian priests call for Papua ceasefire

Nov 1, 2021
9

Duterte tells Filipinos to pray for dead on All Saints' Day

Nov 1, 2021
10

Instant culture poses big challenge for Indonesian youths

Nov 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Nigerian troops foil attempted kidnap of bishop

Nigerian soldiers are seen driving a military vehicle in Ngamdu on Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerian troops have foiled a kidnap attempt on a bishop and his secretaries.

Brigadier Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public relations, said Bishop Augustine Ukwuoma of Orlu, his secretary and assistant secretary were safe and unhurt. The diocese had no immediate comment.

Nwachukwu said troops responded to a distress call at about 2.30am on Oct. 31 and swiftly moved to the scene, forcing the assailants to flee.

The attempt to kidnap Bishop Ukwuoma came 10 months after gunmen kidnapped Auxiliary Bishop Moses Chikwe of Owerri and his driver. They were released three days later.

Owerri and Orlu are in Imo state, which has had various attacks in recent months. On Oct. 9, 10 people were killed in a clash between soldiers and young people. Sixteen houses were destroyed in that incident.

Nwachukwu urged citizens to report suspicious movement.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Timor-Leste awards late bishop its highest honor
Nov 3, 2021
Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka
Nov 3, 2021
Indonesian police freeze accounts of 'terror charity'
Nov 3, 2021
Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack
Nov 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021
Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice
Nov 2, 2021
Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket
Nov 1, 2021

Features

Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
Kishida defies critics in Japanese election
Nov 1, 2021
Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Woman preaches at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille

Woman “preaches” at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille
Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome

Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome
Burkina bishops protest health ministers threat to end subsidies

Burkina bishops protest health minister's threat to end subsidies
In COP26 message pope equates climate change with global war

In COP26 message, pope equates climate change with global war

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.