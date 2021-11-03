Nigerian troops foil attempted kidnap of bishop

Owerri and Orlu are in Imo state, which has had various attacks in recent months. On Oct. 9, 10 people were killed in a clash between soldiers and young people. Sixteen houses were destroyed in that incident.

The attempt to kidnap Bishop Ukwuoma came 10 months after gunmen kidnapped Auxiliary Bishop Moses Chikwe of Owerri and his driver. They were released three days later.

Nwachukwu said troops responded to a distress call at about 2.30am on Oct. 31 and swiftly moved to the scene, forcing the assailants to flee.

Brigadier Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public relations, said Bishop Augustine Ukwuoma of Orlu, his secretary and assistant secretary were safe and unhurt. The diocese had no immediate comment.

Support UCA News…

….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.

For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.

Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.

And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.

With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.

Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…