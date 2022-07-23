News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Nigerian priest found dead is most recent to be kidnapped

Father Cheitnum was killed by his abductors on the same day he was whisked away from the parish on July 15

Nigerian priest found dead is most recent to be kidnapped

Father John Mark Cheitnum (Photo: Vatican News)

Peter Ajayi Dada, Catholic News Service

By Peter Ajayi Dada, Catholic News Service

Published: July 23, 2022 05:31 AM GMT

Updated: July 23, 2022 05:35 AM GMT

The body of a priest was discovered July 19, four days after he was abducted from a parish rectory in central Nigeria, an official with the Diocese of Kafanchan reported.

Father John Cheitnum, was one of two priests kidnapped by assailants July 15 from Christ the King Church in Lere, a town in the central state of Kaduna, Father Emnanuel Okolo, diocesan chancellor, said in a statement.

The second priest, Father Donatus Suleiman, was able to flee the abductors and is safe, the diocese said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Father Cheitnum was killed by his abductors on the same day he was whisked away from the parish, Father Okolo said.

The diocesan chancellor called for prayers for Father Cheitnum and his family, and appealed for people not to take the law into their own hands in retaliating against the abductors should they be found.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned Father Cheitnum's murder, saying in a July 20 statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the death caused by "outlaws who seem to be bent on creating chaos and disorder in the country."

He added that the persistent attacks by gunmen on innocent people, including religious figures, was of grave concern for his administration.

"Let me reassure Nigerians that my commitment to this issue is as firm as ever. I have always made it a duty to regularly summon security chiefs to discuss these challenges and the way forward," Buhari said in the statement released by an aide in the capital Abuja.

The kidnappings and the killing were the latest in a series of violent actions against Catholic communities and clergy in recent weeks.

The Kafanchan Diocese reported that during the early morning hours of July 4, Father Emmanuel Silas was abducted from the rectory at St. Charles Parish in Kauru. He was released less than 24 hours later.

Father Vitus Borogo was shot and killed by unknown assailants June 25 while working at a prison farm in Kaduna state. Another priest, Father Christopher Odia, was kidnapped June 26 from the St. Michael Parish rectory in Etsako in Edo state in southwest Nigeria. He died when he was shot by his abductors during a rescue attempt by local police.

On Pentecost, June 6, at least 40 worshippers were killed when gunmen opened fire during morning Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church in Owo in the southwestern state of Ondo. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Church officials have decried violence against Catholic targets and urged that government authorities crackdown on armed groups that are carrying out kidnappings and attacks on faith communities.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan defense report sounds alarm on Russia Japan defense report sounds alarm on Russia
International concern as Sri Lanka troops demolish protest camp International concern as Sri Lanka troops demolish protest camp
Pope Francis modifies Opus Dei's relationship to Curia Pope Francis modifies Opus Dei's relationship to Curia
Nigerian priest found dead is most recent to be kidnapped Nigerian priest found dead is most recent to be kidnapped
Child labor abuses in Chinese-owned mines in Congo exposed Child labor abuses in Chinese-owned mines in Congo exposed
Indian nuns refused Covid-19 death compensation Indian nuns refused Covid-19 death compensation
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church reform is systemic not personal

Church reform is systemic not personal

Discussions within the Australian Catholic Church's Plenary Council showed deep fault lines between reformers and those wedded to the status quo

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.