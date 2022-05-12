News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Nigerian priest dies at the hands of kidnappers

Church mourns loss of Father Joseph Akete Bako, parish priest of St. John's in Kudenda, and his brother

Nigerian priest dies at the hands of kidnappers

Father Joseph Akete Bako was kidnapped from his residence in St. John's Church, Kudenda, on March 8.

Justine John Dyikuk

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: May 12, 2022 08:33 AM GMT

Updated: May 12, 2022 08:40 AM GMT

A priest of the Archdiocese of Kaduna in Nigeria and his elder brother have lost their lives while being held captive by kidnappers.

This disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the archdiocesan chancellor of Kaduna, Father Christian Emmanuel Okewu, on May 11.

"It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Reverend Father Joseph Akete Bako. The sad event took place at the hands of his abductors between April 18 and 20," the statement read.

"Father Akete (aged 38) was kidnapped from his residence in St. John's Catholic Church, Kudenda, where he was serving as parish priest, on March 8."

The statement also disclosed "the fact of the circumstances leading to his death and the date of the incident have been carefully verified, hence the communication at this time."

"Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndangoso, the Catholic archbishop of Kaduna, has communicated his deepest sympathies to his immediate family and the entire Catholic community of St. John Kudenda, and assured them of Jos' fraternal closeness and prayers," the chancellor said.

Details of his funeral arrangements will be released as soon as they are ready.

"Meanwhile, continue to pray for his peaceful repose and for the consolation of the bereaved community in the Archdiocese of Kaduna," the statement added.

According to sources, the priest’s elder brother was also abducted and killed while protesting how the bandits were brutally treating his brother.

