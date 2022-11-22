News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Nigerian nuns raise awareness about violence against women

UNICEF says 31 percent of Nigerian women ages 15-49 have experienced physical violence

Nigerian nuns raise awareness about violence against women

Sister Madueke said violence thrives when one's partner or spouse feels he or she has power over the weaker partner. (Photo: Global Sisters Report)

Valentine Iwenwanne, Catholic News Service

By Valentine Iwenwanne, Catholic News Service

Published: November 22, 2022 05:17 AM GMT

Updated: November 22, 2022 05:24 AM GMT

Nigerian sisters and their communities are raising awareness about violence against women and child abuse and spreading their prevention mechanisms among young people in Nigeria.

Through the African Faith and Justice Network, a Washington-based advocacy organization, they work with traditional leaders and government departments for stronger legislation against domestic violence targeted at women.

Since it was established in 1983, AFJN has been working with 86 sisters from 28 congregations to promote peace, advocate for human rights and dignity, and advance social justice. It also offers moral and legal support for victims of abuse.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Sister Eucharia Madueke of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and coordinator of the Women Empowerment Project at the AFJN, said the awareness campaign is designed to tackle Nigeria's high rate of gender-based violence, especially against women. She cited as examples rape, defilement, denial of inheritance and harmful widowhood practices.

UNICEF says 31% of Nigerian women ages 15-49 have experienced physical violence, with 6% of violence occurring during pregnancy.

Sister Madueke said violence thrives when one's partner or spouse feels he or she has power over the weaker partner. "A lot of women have been killed by their husbands, and this is often traced to how society perceives women as being weak."

In 2019, the sisters held a four-day workshop on advocacy and social justice where they engaged over 100 staff of human rights groups in Enugu, challenging them to step up to their duties and responsibilities.

The training and workshops have been yielding results. Sister Madueke said the groups have been mobilizing themselves, raising awareness about the dignity of women in local communities, schools, churches, and among groups, helping these groups to recognize violence around them, especially in rural villages across Nigeria.

The Africa Faith and Justice Network is not working in isolation. Notre Dame de Namur Sister Teresa Anyabuike, AFJN's communications officer, said the network collaborates with others, including government agencies such as the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

"We are holding advocacy visits to both civil and traditional leaders, demanding change of policies and cultural beliefs that lead to discrimination against women, and pushing for strong protective laws, as well as implementation of national laws that protect the rights and promote the dignity of every human."

"It's our common goal as sisters to deal with issues of injustice in the society. We go into communities to speak to people about what they need to know, how to speak up, avoid being caught up in the web of injustice, and how to seek redress when their rights are trampled or infringed on."

Sister Anyabuike told Catholic News Service that they do all these to assure the victims that there are still spaces for them to speak up or air their grievances.

Nneamaka Ilodigwe, a lawyer and founding director of the Women and Child Justice Initiative, is one of the many beneficiaries of the training. The NGO she was working with was invited to the training. But after encountering the sisters of AFJN, she acquired advocacy skills with in-depth knowledge of human rights and social justice that tie directly into Catholic social teaching.

Her first case as a member of AFJN was that of a 26-year-old woman who got married and gave birth to an autistic child. The woman's husband wanted to take the child to an Indigenous doctor for divination and healing, but the woman insisted on taking the child to the church or a hospital.

It soon became a problem that made the mother seek the help of AFJN through Ilodigwe.

To ensure the woman and her child's safety "after her husband had abandoned them for choosing not to patronize a native doctor, we took over their welfare and raised 600,000 naira (US$1,355) for hospital bills and their upkeep, and we are making efforts for her to get justice," Ilodigwe told CNS.

The sisters are planning to organize another workshop on violence in the home in Enugu this December, and they are involving people from various rural deaneries.

"We have written to the bishop of Enugu Diocese about the workshop and got approval. It is important to note that homes and families are like the domestic church, so we wrote and told him about it, because the domestic church is under attack by violence," Sister Madueke said.

She said they also wrote the priest who headed the diocesan justice and peace commission as well as Catholic women and men' organizations "asking them to send people from their local deaneries so they can go back into their local communities and replicate what they learned from the workshop."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine women urge president to reconsider divorce bill Philippine women urge president to reconsider divorce bill
Call to end bias against traditional faiths in Indonesia Call to end bias against traditional faiths in Indonesia
Cambodian de-miners to train Ukrainian counterparts Cambodian de-miners to train Ukrainian counterparts
Indonesian Catholics rush aid for quake victims Indonesian Catholics rush aid for quake victims
Vietnam archdiocese calls synod to address faith issues Vietnam archdiocese calls synod to address faith issues
Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute deepens Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute deepens
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.