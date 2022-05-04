World

Nigerian diocese's quest for self-reliance takes concrete shape

Complex with 136 shops on a prime property along a highway was conceived by the bishop of Yola

Priests at the newly commissioned business complex conceived by Bishop Stephen Mamza Dami to make Yola Diocese self-reliant. (Photo supplied)

Bishop Stephen Mamza Dami of Yola commissioned and handed over 17 duplexes to businessmen and women as part of a project to make his Nigerian diocese self-reliant.

Explaining the rationale behind the project, Father Moses Ma’aji, the diocesan communications director, told the press that the reason for the structure was for the bishop “to give flesh to his desire to have a self-reliant diocese in the future.”

He elaborated that in January 2018 the bishop formed a committee to look into the possibility of venturing into estate development for the financial benefit and sustainability of the diocese. “The building and subsequent commissioning was not an easy-going dream,” he added.

Father Ma’aji said the diocese had no financial means to execute the project and the only asset to be utilized and capitalized upon was the vast spread of land between the St. Peter’s Minor Seminary Yola and the Galadima Aminu highway.

“It was a strategic spot that got the attention of many business ventures. The stretch of the said highway domesticated all the known commercial banks in town and so has always been a beehive of commercial activities,” he said.

Bishop Dami explained that when the application for the erection of shops was granted to the diocese by Adamawa State Government, he immediately invited businessmen and women who had the wherewithal to erect the specified designs of shops along the highway, and then to run them for 10 years before handing over the structures to the diocese.

While handing the keys to businessmen and women, Bishop Dami gave glory to God for the inspiration to start and complete the project and thanked the state government for approving the plaza.

The prelate encouraged everyone to use the facility for the service of humanity and the glory of God.

“Today, 17 imposing duplexes, each containing eight shops, making a total of 136, all belonging to the Catholic Diocese of Yola, have been erected. They superimpose their elegance upon Galadima Aminu way in Central Jimeta, a pride indeed for the Diocese of Yola as well as providing for its future stability and development,” Father Ma’aji stated.

