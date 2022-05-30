News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Nigerian Claretian priest elected vice president of US college

Father Ferdinand Okorie to take key positions at the Catholic Theological Union from July 1

Father Ferdinand Okorie assumes the posts of vice president and dean of the Catholic Theological Union from July 1

Father Ferdinand Okorie assumes the posts of vice president and dean of the Catholic Theological Union from July 1. (Photo supplied)

Justine John Dyikuk

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: May 30, 2022 08:23 AM GMT

A Nigerian Claretian priest, Father Ferdinand Okorie, has been named the new vice president and academic dean of the Catholic Theological Union (CTU) in Chicago, Illinois, effective from July 1.

Until his appointment, he was a member of CTU’s Bible faculty, a New Testament scholar and head of the institution's Biblical Lands Study and Travel Programs.

On top of his faculty appointment, he has been editor-in-chief of The US Catholic since July 2020.

With master’s degrees in divinity and theology from CTU, he gained a Ph.D. in New Testament and Early Christianity from Loyola University, Chicago.

His research interests include the Greco-Roman context of early Christianity, the relationship between Paul’s letters and the Pastorals, the formation of Christian identity and the intersection between religion and culture.

"Ferdinand is the perfect choice for CTU at this pivotal point in the life of the Church and CTU’s role in developing missionary disciples," CTU president Sr. Barbara Reid said in a goodwill message.

Over 4,500 CTU alumni comprising of religious, laywomen and laymen now minister in 60 countries across the globe

"We believe that Ferdinand’s voice will help CTU be even more responsive to the needs of the Church, including attracting a new generation of students and people from underrepresented populations."

Father Okorie takes over from Roger Schroeder, SVD, who served in an acting capacity as academic dean for about 18 months.

Founded in 1968, following the Second Vatican Council, at a time of dramatic renewal in the Church, CTU is a Roman Catholic graduate school of theology and ministry located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago.

With strong alliances with De Paul University, Dominican University and the University of Chicago, CTU has as its mission preparing effective leaders for the Church, ready to witness Christ’s good news of justice, love, and peace.

Over 4,500 CTU alumni comprising of religious, laywomen and laymen now minister in 60 countries across the globe.

In the past 50 years, CTU has distinguished itself as a premier institute of theology and ministry which has hatched 24 male religious communities while enjoying global recognition in both academic and pastoral circles.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Depression is getting worse in stressed-out Asia Depression is getting worse in stressed-out Asia
Sri Lankan Catholics hoping for divine deliverance Sri Lankan Catholics hoping for divine deliverance
Bangladeshi religious, laypeople want greater empowerment Bangladeshi religious, laypeople want greater empowerment
Caritas Philippines condemns bid to call off local polls Caritas Philippines condemns bid to call off local polls
Singapore Catholics welcome prelate's elevation to cardinal Singapore Catholics welcome prelate's elevation to cardinal
Nigerian Claretian priest elected vice president of US college Nigerian Claretian priest elected vice president of US college
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope announces August consistory to create 21 new cardinals

Pope announces August consistory to create 21 new cardinals

Francis is to hold the 8th consistory of his pontificate at the end of Roman summer, adding a further 16 electors and five elderly prelates to the College of Cardinals

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.