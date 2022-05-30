Nigerian Claretian priest elected vice president of US college

Father Ferdinand Okorie to take key positions at the Catholic Theological Union from July 1

Father Ferdinand Okorie assumes the posts of vice president and dean of the Catholic Theological Union from July 1. (Photo supplied)

A Nigerian Claretian priest, Father Ferdinand Okorie, has been named the new vice president and academic dean of the Catholic Theological Union (CTU) in Chicago, Illinois, effective from July 1.

Until his appointment, he was a member of CTU’s Bible faculty, a New Testament scholar and head of the institution's Biblical Lands Study and Travel Programs.

On top of his faculty appointment, he has been editor-in-chief of The US Catholic since July 2020.

With master’s degrees in divinity and theology from CTU, he gained a Ph.D. in New Testament and Early Christianity from Loyola University, Chicago.

His research interests include the Greco-Roman context of early Christianity, the relationship between Paul’s letters and the Pastorals, the formation of Christian identity and the intersection between religion and culture.

"Ferdinand is the perfect choice for CTU at this pivotal point in the life of the Church and CTU’s role in developing missionary disciples," CTU president Sr. Barbara Reid said in a goodwill message.

Over 4,500 CTU alumni comprising of religious, laywomen and laymen now minister in 60 countries across the globe

"We believe that Ferdinand’s voice will help CTU be even more responsive to the needs of the Church, including attracting a new generation of students and people from underrepresented populations."

Father Okorie takes over from Roger Schroeder, SVD, who served in an acting capacity as academic dean for about 18 months.

Founded in 1968, following the Second Vatican Council, at a time of dramatic renewal in the Church, CTU is a Roman Catholic graduate school of theology and ministry located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago.

With strong alliances with De Paul University, Dominican University and the University of Chicago, CTU has as its mission preparing effective leaders for the Church, ready to witness Christ’s good news of justice, love, and peace.

Over 4,500 CTU alumni comprising of religious, laywomen and laymen now minister in 60 countries across the globe.

In the past 50 years, CTU has distinguished itself as a premier institute of theology and ministry which has hatched 24 male religious communities while enjoying global recognition in both academic and pastoral circles.

Latest News