Nigerian Christians condemn ruling party candidate picks

Christian leaders claim a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket will exclude them and destabilize the country

A picture taken on May 23 in Lagos shows campaign posters of presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress Ahmed Tinubu displayed ahead of party primaries. (Photo: AFP)

Justine John Dyikuk

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: July 20, 2022 07:00 AM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2022 10:19 AM GMT

Christian groups and politicians in Nigeria have criticized the selection of former Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate of Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, 

Having two Muslims on a single ticket may not bode well for Christian participation and religious pluralism if they are elected, they say. 

Speaking to journalists on July 17, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) called the decision to have two Muslims on one ticket in a polarized country insensitive.

“If you have a government where a pastor is a vice-president and pastors and worshippers are being killed you can imagine what will happen when we have a Muslim-Muslim ticket," the group's spokesman, Adebayo Oladeji said.

“It is left to Nigerians to make their choice, let them vote them in and we will all face the consequences together,” he added.

The organization's youth wing was also scathing in its assessment.

"We reject this in all its ramifications and we will mobilize our team members to distance themselves from this evil and satanic plot to destabilize Nigeria," it said in a recent statement.

Christian leaders within the ruling party from 19 northern states have also spoken out against the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the upcoming 2023 presidential elections.

"The selection of a Muslim running mate is a display of crass insensitivity to the complexity of modern Nigeria and the entire Church," the group said in a joint statement.

The decision of the ruling party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket has sparked a wave of defections.

In their statement, the Christian politicians noted with dismay "the resignation of some high-profile Christians from the APC across the States of the Federation, with more to follow unless concerted efforts are made to redeem our party from hate mongers and those who seek to exploit religion to perpetuate their self-interests as opposed to national interest.”

Tonye Princewill, a former governorship aspirant for the APC, recently resigned his membership of the party over the decision.

"I cannot defend the decision of my party in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well-meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides," he said.

Daniel Bwala, a special adviser to the deputy Senate president on legal matters, also left the APC effective July 10 with the following words: “Tonight I officially resigned my membership of @OfficialAPCNg on principles and conviction that I hold so dear. At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people.”

The politicians urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC leader to intervene to ensure justice, equity and fair play in the interest of the peace and stability of the nation.

One Catholic prelate, however, called on people not to let the matter stoke further divisions in society.

“Because we are in a constitutional democracy, people are free to make their choices. Nigerians should not lose sleep over the matter,” Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto, said.

Although commentators and well-meaning Nigerians are urging the citizens not to fall under the influence of religious intolerance, most of the populace view the Muslim-Muslim ticket as a tool for politics of exclusion.

