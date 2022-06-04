News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Nigerian Christian widows empowered with conflict management skills

The Kukah Centre trains Christian women impacted by conflict to become useful members of society

Nigerian Christian widows empowered with conflict management skills

The project aims to train 50 Christian widows who were adversely impacted by the conflict in Benue state. (Photo: The Kukah Centre)

Justine John Dyikuk

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: June 04, 2022 04:03 AM GMT

Updated: June 04, 2022 04:08 AM GMT

The Kukah Centre (TKC) is training Nigerian Christian widows in the rudiments of resilience and skills of conflict management.

The first phase of the program held in Kaduna, northwest Nigeria, has been hailed as a huge success.

The project, titled “Supporting and Building the Resilience of Christian Women Adversely Impacted by the Conflict in Kaduna,”  was geared towards developing a strong spirit in women to come out of their trauma and become useful members of society.

After successful completion of the first phase of the project, the NGO is also collaborating with The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, to implement the second phase.

“This project targets to train 50 Christian widows who have been adversely impacted by violent conflicts in Benue state," TKC said.

Its objectives include building the social resilience and economic recovery of widows on the fringes of the state who have been neglected by both government and non-governmental interventions.

“The participants are survivors of different forms of hardship occasioned by years of ethnic-religious crises and violent conflict in Benue state with no or limited means of earning a living," said TKC director Father Atta Barkindo.

TKC is a policy research institute founded by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto.

The center, which has as its motto “Faith, leadership and public policy,” has offices in Abuja and Kaduna and treats political leadership as a collaborative exercise which requires multiple governance structures at individual, household, small business, organised private sector, NGO and government levels.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope greets Queen Elizabeth II on platinum jubilee Pope greets Queen Elizabeth II on platinum jubilee
Catholic leaders urge stronger gun control measures in US Catholic leaders urge stronger gun control measures in US
US report questions Timor-Leste's funding of non-Catholics US report questions Timor-Leste's funding of non-Catholics
Rise in single-person homes triggers alarm in South Korea Rise in single-person homes triggers alarm in South Korea
Nigerian Christian widows empowered with conflict management skills Nigerian Christian widows empowered with conflict management skills
Indian Dalit Catholics celebrate first cardinal Indian Dalit Catholics celebrate first cardinal
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Where are the young people Not in church

Where are the young people? Not in church

Panicked by their near disappearance from the pews, people are still wondering whether young Catholics are more to the right or the left

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.