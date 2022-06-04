Nigerian Christian widows empowered with conflict management skills

The Kukah Centre trains Christian women impacted by conflict to become useful members of society

The project aims to train 50 Christian widows who were adversely impacted by the conflict in Benue state. (Photo: The Kukah Centre)

The Kukah Centre (TKC) is training Nigerian Christian widows in the rudiments of resilience and skills of conflict management.

The first phase of the program held in Kaduna, northwest Nigeria, has been hailed as a huge success.

The project, titled “Supporting and Building the Resilience of Christian Women Adversely Impacted by the Conflict in Kaduna,” was geared towards developing a strong spirit in women to come out of their trauma and become useful members of society.

After successful completion of the first phase of the project, the NGO is also collaborating with The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, to implement the second phase.

“This project targets to train 50 Christian widows who have been adversely impacted by violent conflicts in Benue state," TKC said.

Its objectives include building the social resilience and economic recovery of widows on the fringes of the state who have been neglected by both government and non-governmental interventions.

“The participants are survivors of different forms of hardship occasioned by years of ethnic-religious crises and violent conflict in Benue state with no or limited means of earning a living," said TKC director Father Atta Barkindo.

TKC is a policy research institute founded by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto.

The center, which has as its motto “Faith, leadership and public policy,” has offices in Abuja and Kaduna and treats political leadership as a collaborative exercise which requires multiple governance structures at individual, household, small business, organised private sector, NGO and government levels.

Latest News