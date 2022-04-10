Nigerian Catholic students urged to embrace fraternity

World

About 80 participants and 13 chaplains from across Nigeria attended the national team meeting of Young Catholic Students of Nigeria (YCSN) where they were charged to embrace fraternity.

Lokoja Diocese chaplain Father Donatus Ogunyele, who spoke on the theme of the event, “Fratelli Tutti,” maintained that Pope Francis encourages us to embrace fraternity by being kind to others.

He reminded young people at the Sacred Heart Pastoral Centre, Jos, that kindness will enhance fraternity and friendship in the world and urged them to use the magic words “excuse me,” “pardon me” and “thank you.”

Father Ogunyele advised the youth to create “a healthy social atmosphere in which misunderstandings can be overcome and conflict forestalled.”

Archbishop Matthew Ishaya Audu of Jos and Bishop Charles Hammawa of Jalingo, who were represented by Father Denis Mancha and Father Justine Dyikuk, invoked their episcopal blessings on the participants while welcoming them to Jos, the home of peace and tourism.

YCS national chaplain Father Benjamin Asagh explained that the movement is meant to bring Christ to students and students to Christ.

He urged team members to live exemplary lives and be influencers among their peers as doing so would draw young people to Christ.

Father Boniface Idoko, national youth animator at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), explained that the future belongs to YCS members. He encouraged young people to take their destiny into their hands even as they entrust the future to God.

Mark Ifeanyi Ugwu, national president of the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON), spoke on the synergy between YCS and CYON and encouraged the youth to embrace Catholic Action.

Mary Gonsum, national president of Catholic Women Organization of Nigeria (CWON), expressed delight that YCS still exists in schools, stressing that the movement has the capacity to curb peer influence among students.

Marcelinus Suwa, a representative of the Laity Council of Nigeria, told young people that as members of the laity they should work hard to make their parents and the Church proud. He cautioned them against negative peer influence and urged them to give their lives to the service of God.

Sir James Vrenzak argued that there is a need for Tertiary YCS (T-YCS) to be maintained in higher institutions of learning as doing so would assist teenagers and young adults to learn from older YCS members.

He maintained that T-YCS is the backbone of the association as it presents younger members with role models and animators to learn from even as it prepares them to pilot the affairs of YCS at national and international levels.

Kelechi Osuji, national coordinator of YCS, encouraged members to be active YCS members, stressing that the insecurity in Nigeria and Covid-19 should not deter them from pushing the frontiers of the movement.

High points of the three-day event were the election of new national officers, celebration of Holy Mass, observance of the Stations of the Cross, visits to YCS members at St. Louis and Murumbas Jos and an excursion to Jos Wild Life Park.

Those elected were president Sylvester John Idoko (Otukpo Diocese), vice-president Veronica Anthony (Uyo Diocese), secretary Jacintha Anedu (Abuja Archdiocese) and assistant secretary Christabel Kachollom Nyam (Jos Archdiocese).

While Peter Oche Ochigbo (Abuja Archdiocese) emerged as financial secretary, the post of treasurer went to Christabel Nwokolo (Abuja Archdiocese).

In his acceptance speech, president Idoko disclosed that they were delighted to be entrusted with the responsibility of piloting the affairs of YCS at national level and pledged their commitment to advance the course of the movement for the next four years.

YCS Nigeria recently celebrated its 63rd anniversary.

* Father Justine John Dyikuk is a lecturer in mass communication at the University of Jos, editor of a Caritas newspaper and convener of the Media Team Network Initiative (MTNI), Nigeria. Email: [email protected]

