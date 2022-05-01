News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Nigerian bishop says politicians have 'betrayed people's trust'

Bishop Kundi encourages Catholics to change the face of politics across the African nation

Bishop Julius Kundi of Kafanchan with Pope Francis at the Vatican. (Photo: ElanzaNews)

Justine John Dyikuk

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: May 01, 2022 03:59 AM GMT

A Nigerian bishop has lampooned politicians for not justifying why they were voted into political office.

Bishop Julius Kundi, who addressed an audience in his Kafanchan Diocese, used his homily to encourage Catholics to change the face of politics across the African country.

With elections due next year, he reminded politicians that “we will talk to our votes before we cast them.”

Bishop Kundi regretted that the political class in Nigeria has betrayed the people’s trust and urged the faithful to use the election to change the narrative.

“On this note, I encourage you not to cast your votes without saying frankly your earnest intentions,” he said.

Bishop Kundi was speaking at the dedication of St. William’s Catholic Church in Kaura, an outstation of St. Francis’ Parish in Manchok in Kaduna State.

"It's truly a decisive period for southern Kaduna people to rise up from their slumber and do good politics that will liberate people"

While encouraging politicians to identify with their constituents, the prelate urged them to desist from taking the masses for granted.

Narrowing his speech to five points, he lamented that delegates are often the major problems because “these guys are after their personal benefits and not for the common good.”

In the second instance, the bishop said that “there is little the masses can do before primaries … when delegates choose the wrong candidates, the masses are left with no choice than to tag along.”

He added that “there is the need to declare publicly the names of delegates so they are known,” insisting that “this will make them tread with caution.”

He also queried “why in the first place should delegates scout for money before performing their civic responsibility” while frowning at the practice which makes “delegates go after the highest bidder rather than the right candidates.”

Bishop Kundi said the system favors only the rich and demanded that “political parties should henceforth make efforts to choose credible delegates who in turn will choose credible political candidates so as to enable the public to cast their votes for the right candidates.”

He added: “Indeed, now is the time to be serious with the election in this country. It's truly a decisive period for southern Kaduna people to rise up from their slumber and do good politics that will liberate people.

“The time is now and it's apt to stamp our feet and say enough is enough. So, let's talk to our votes before we cast them.”

The celebration coincided with the opening ceremony of a new convent in St. Francis’ Parish.

