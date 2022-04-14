World

Nigerian bishop reminds faithful of Christ's missionary mandate

Bishop Hilary Dachelem also called upon everyone to be active participants in the ongoing synodal process

Nigerian Bishop Hilary Dachelem poses for a picture with priests in the Diocese of Bauchi. (Photo supplied)

By Justine John Dyikuk Published: April 14, 2022 06:18 AM GMT Updated: April 14, 2022 06:27 AM GMT

A bishop in Nigeria's Diocese of Bauchi has reminded the Christian faithful of the importance of Jesus’ missionary mandate and urged them to hold forth the Great Commission by evangelizing nations.

Bishop Hilary Dachelem was delivering the homily at the celebration of Chrism Mass at St. John the Evangelist’s Cathedral in Bauchi city on April 12.

“Being with the people, sharing with them and administering the sacraments, especially the sacrifice of Holy Mass, are profound ways in which the priest touches the lives of the faithful,” he added.

Speaking to the laity, he said that “by virtue of your coming for this celebration, you have shown the priests that you appreciate them.”

The Claretian bishop singled out catechists for being pathfinders for priests to win souls for Christ even as he reminded the flock that we are all missionaries in God’s vineyard.

“Ours is a fourfold celebration namely re-enactment of the last supper, renewal of priestly vows, the blessing of the oils and cathedradicum, which in our case is slated for June,” Bishop Dachelem explained.

“They are wonderful, they are brothers and none of them has given me sleepless nights as they know the importance of their calling”

He emphasized that the priests would renew the vows of the evangelical counsels of poverty, chastity and obedience.

“They are wonderful, they are brothers and none of them has given me sleepless nights as they know the importance of their calling,” the bishop said.

He called upon everyone to be active participants in the ongoing synodality which Pope Francis invoked to enable bishops, priests, religious and the laity to work harmoniously in fulfillment of the gospel.

“You can see now that you matter in the Church,” he added while stating that “although the Church uses democratic principles, it is not a constitutional democracy.”

“The spirit of revolt or rebellion has no place in the Catholic Church,” he warned while blaming this tendency on the proximity of the faithful in Bauchi and Gombe States to frontline Protestant churches.

Bishop Dachelem called on the laity to get their permanent voters’ cards in order to vote for the right leaders in the upcoming elections, stressing that they have the capacity to effect the needed change.

The prelate thanked the vicars general administration and pastoral, Father Cletus Ikpa and Father Bitrus Lange, chancellor Father Gregory Zungdet and all the priests, religious and laity for working hard to arrive at seven deaneries in the diocese.

Bishop Dachelem formally pronounced Father Justine Dyikuk as the new dean of Wuntin Dada.

He appreciated the government and security agencies for the security of lives and livelihoods in Bauchi State but condemned the precarious situation in Kaduna State while commiserating with those who lost their lives in recent attacks in that state.

