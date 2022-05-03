World

Nigerian archbishop becomes new nuncio to Czech Republic

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo gets his fourth Holy See diplomatic mission

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo has been in the diplomatic service of the Holy See since 1990.

Pope Francis has appointed a Nigerian archbishop as the new apostolic nuncio to the Czech Republic.

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo has served as the apostolic nuncio to the Dominican Republic, apostolic delegate to Puerto Rico and apostolic nuncio to Ireland.

His appointment to the Czech Republic was announced on May 1.

The archbishop, who hails from Ozubulu in Nnewi Diocese in Anambra State, replaces Charles Daniel Balvo, who served as the papal envoy to the Czech Republic for four years.

Born on Dec. 18, 1956, Archbishop Okolo has been in the diplomatic service of the Holy See since 1990.

He was ordained a priest by Cardinal Francis Arinze on July 2, 1983, and consecrated a bishop by Cardinal Arinze on Sept. 27, 2008.

Nigeria has two other nuncios: Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu from Aba Diocese, Abia State, who is the permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations in Geneva, and Archbishop Brain Udaigwe from Orlu Diocese, Imo State, who is the nuncio to Sri Lanka.

A nuncio is usually appointed by the pope and represents the Holy See as the head of a diplomatic mission called an apostolic nunciature, which is the equivalent of an embassy.

Based on the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a nuncio, who is often an archbishop, has the same status as an ambassador from other countries.

