News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Nigeria not healing Christian-Muslim divide, says bishop

Attacks against Christians, especially Catholics, have been on the rise in the African country

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu points to blood on the floor after an attack by gunmen at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, southwest Nigeria, on June 5

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu points to blood on the floor after an attack by gunmen at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, southwest Nigeria, on June 5. (Photo: AFP)

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: June 22, 2022 04:18 AM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2022 04:24 AM GMT

While the Catholic Church continues to play its part in helping people in Nigeria, the policies of the current government obstruct a clear path toward peace and reconciliation between Christians and Muslims, said Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto.

Addressing a virtual conference on building peace, hosted by the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame, Bishop Kukah said the rise of banditry and violence in Nigeria "has taken over and consumed a lot of the gains we have made." 

"Just to tell you how little progress we have made, we still have a military general as our president. And, therefore, it is little wonder that this journey has proven to be a challenge and a source of great difficulty for our people," he said June 20.

Attacks against Christians, especially Catholics, have been on the rise in the country. On June 5, gunmen entered St. Francis Xavier Church in Owo, killing at least 50 people and leaving dozens wounded.

Most recently, gunmen attacked churchgoers on June 20 at St. Moses Catholic Church as well as a neighboring Baptist church in the northern state of Kaduna, killing three and kidnapping 40.

Bishop Kukah said Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's "military background and lack of disposition toward the principles of democracy and democratization" have eroded the gains in reconciliation between Christians and Muslims, and "the country is far more divided now than it has ever been."

"It is a difficult journey, but our churches still have the moral authority to continue to lead our people to a land in which freedom, justice and fairness can take root"

"Because our Muslim president has never developed a sense of fairness — in terms of power sharing and developing an inclusive system — we are far worse off in terms of relationships than we were before the end of the military dictatorship," the bishop said.

Many Nigerians, he explained, believed that the end of military rule "was going to be synonymous with freedom. And that freedom was going to come with more food on the table."

Instead, "people have become quite desperate and despondent" while others have resorted to violence and kidnapping for ransom to make ends meet.

Buhari took power in a military coup in December 1983 and ruled until 1985. The retired general won election in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

"As I'm talking to you, two of my priests are being held in captivity," Bishop Kukah said. "They have been in the hands of bandits for the past three weeks, along with two laypeople. These are the realities that the Church is facing, so it is increasingly difficult to confront these problems."

Despite the challenges, Bishop Kukah said the Catholic Church plays a vital role in bringing hope to Nigerians and encourages them to continue to believe "that there is no alternative to democracy."

"It is a difficult journey, but our churches still have the moral authority to continue to lead our people to a land in which freedom, justice and fairness can take root," the bishop said.

"In truth, there is no substitute for engagement; there is no other way. Everyone in human history has ended up around a table," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Biden should give peace a chance in Holy Land Biden should give peace a chance in Holy Land
Journalists, police urged to attend Philippine rights seminar Journalists, police urged to attend Philippine rights seminar
Indian archbishop leads farmers' protest against eviction threat Indian archbishop leads farmers' protest against eviction threat
Cambodian opposition politician charged after winning seat Cambodian opposition politician charged after winning seat
Indonesian Catholic school transforms to transform others Indonesian Catholic school transforms to transform others
New Bangladesh bishop prioritizes dialogue, development New Bangladesh bishop prioritizes dialogue, development
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

A world free from nuclear weapons is necessary and possible says pope

A world free from nuclear weapons is necessary and possible, says pope

Use of nuclear arms, as well as their mere possession, is immoral, Francis says in message for First Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.