News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Nicaraguan president 'is unbalanced,' pope says

Jailed Bishop Álvarez and the church have been targeted for allegedly supporting opposition to Daniel Ortega, his government

Nicaraguan president 'is unbalanced,' pope says

Pope Francis blesses faithful during the weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican on Feb. 22. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

Published: March 11, 2023 05:07 AM GMT

Updated: March 11, 2023 05:13 AM GMT

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who has strongly persecuted the church in the country and jailed a prominent bishop, is "unbalanced," Pope Francis said.

In a wide-ranging interview with Argentinean media outlet Infobae, the pope compared the current Nicaraguan government to the "communist dictatorship of 1917," referring to the Russian revolution, and Hitler's dictatorship in Germany before World War II, calling them "obscene" in Argentinean slang.

In the interview published March 10, Pope Francis spoke about Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, who was sentenced to 26 years in prison Feb. 10 after refusing to be sent to the United States with 222 political prisoners deported by the Nicaraguan government. Bishop Álvarez and the church throughout Nicaragua have been targeted for allegedly supporting opposition to President Ortega and his government.

With the sentencing of the bishop, "I have no choice but to think that the person in charge is unbalanced," the pope said.

Still speaking of Latin America, the pope said that he wants to go to Argentina, but that the right moment has not presented itself.

And he said he believes regime change is possible in Venezuela, since "historical circumstances will make them change the way of dialogue they have." The U.N. refugee agency estimates there are more than 7 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants worldwide due to high inflation and political persecution.

Pope Francis also discussed resistance in the Roman Curia, saying that he appreciates direct and productive criticisms but that resistance "on the verge of schism" is "ugly." He cited "a well-known American bishop, who was nuncio" as an example of "poorly managed resistance."

"We do not know if this man is Catholic or not, he is on the edge," said the pope.

Despite a promise he made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel in 1990 to not watch television, Pope Francis said he was kept up to date on the 2022 World Cup final, in which his native Argentina beat France in penalty shootouts.

"I was in a meeting here with six Alitalia pilots and their wives. At one point I went to go find something, and when I came back one told me 'they are winning'" along with the score.

Argentina was winning the match 2-0 with just over 10 minutes left before conceding two late goals to go into overtime.

"We Argentinians have this: We start things with enthusiasm, and we have a culture -- I don't know, at least I have it -- of leaving things halfway," said Pope Francis. "Be it in the positive or negative."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

German Synodal Assembly allows women to preach at Mass German Synodal Assembly allows women to preach at Mass
Nicaraguan president 'is unbalanced,' pope says Nicaraguan president 'is unbalanced,' pope says
Pope's letters entered into evidence at Vatican trial Pope's letters entered into evidence at Vatican trial
Netflix drama exposes controversial Korean cults Netflix drama exposes controversial Korean cults
Philippines urged to compensate WWII sex slave survivors Philippines urged to compensate WWII sex slave survivors
Pope says 'imperial interests' involved in Ukraine Pope says 'imperial interests' involved in Ukraine
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Karwar

Diocese of Karwar

In a land area of 10,291 square kilometres, the diocesan territory covers the whole civil district of Uttara

Read more
Diocese of Yanggu

Diocese of Yanggu

Liaocheng is a prefecture-level city in western Shandong province. It borders the provincial capital of Jinan to the

Read more
Diocese of Changting

Diocese of Changting

Changting, situated in the western Fujian province, is the fifth-largest county of the province. It has a population of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian is a Latin Catholic missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction in the PR

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.