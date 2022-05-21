News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Nicaraguan bishop, priest allege police harassment

Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos of Matagalpa launched a hunger strike against govt attempts to impede work of Catholic Church

Nicaraguan bishop, priest allege police harassment

Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando José Alvarez Lagos of Matagalpa. (Photo: Vatican news)

David Agren, Catholic News Service

By David Agren, Catholic News Service

Published: May 21, 2022 06:55 AM GMT

Updated: May 21, 2022 07:02 AM GMT

A Nicaraguan bishop and priest have accused police of harassing them -- the latest attempt by the government to impede the work of the Catholic Church.

Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, started a hunger strike May 19. He said he would have only water and electrolytes until police stop the harassment -- including harassment of his parents and family.

In a video posted to the Facebook account of the Diocese of Matagalpa, Bishop Álvarez said police followed him all day and, when he asked to speak with the chief of police, officers entered the house where he was with his family.

Earlier in the week, Father Harving Padilla told Nicaraguan media that police have parked outside his parish in the city of Masaya since May 15 and have not provided an explanation of their activities. He said police took photos while he celebrated Mass at the St. John the Baptist Parish and later parked outside the garage of the parish residence, blocking access.

Video on social media showed Father Padilla confronting police as they hindered people entering the parish.

"This is a government that does not listen and is filled with arrogance in the face of the humility and simplicity that the church presents for the path of peace," Father Padilla told the news outlet 100% Noticias.

The harassment started during Holy Week, Father Padilla told the news outlet Confidencial, as police and paramilitaries in a pair of pickups followed him on a highway. "Some of them called me a coup plotter, a murderer, but they didn't stop me directly."

Father Padilla said he has received no explanation for what he called "harassment." Msgr. Carlos Avilés, vicar of the Archdiocese of Managua, said calls to the local authorities in Masaya have not been answered.

"They have him marked, along with others," Msgr. Avilés said in a brief message to Catholic News Service, referring to Father Padilla being publicly criticized by public officials.

Father Edwin Román, previously a priest in Masaya whose parish was besieged by Ortega supporters, tweeted May 16, "These acts of repression create anxiety in the citizenry and (are) evidence of religious persecution."

The police presence outside Father Padilla's parish is not the first time he has experienced threats from forces loyal to the regime of President Daniel Ortega.

Parishioners barricaded the parish doors with church pews as Ortega supporters tried to burst into the building in November 2019. The people inside the parish had participated in a pilgrimage in support of the families of political prisoners who were detained for protesting the Ortega regime.

Father Padilla told Nicaraguan media the government has accused him of being responsible for the 2018 death of an anti-narcotics agent. He attributed the crime to paramilitaries.

He told 100% Noticias he prayed for Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, "because they constantly call me a murderer."

The harassment against Father Padilla comes after the National Assembly approved a report calling for prosecuting "religious and directors of human rights organizations who got involved in the coup adventure," referring to the mass protests against Ortega in 2018.

The Archdiocese of Managua's Peace and Justice Committee said in a May 18 statement: "The church will continue announcing the Gospel, denouncing social structures of sin, accompanying the people -- especially the poor and weak. The mission of the church will always cause contradictions in this world, where, along with the light, there is also the darkness of evil."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Nicaraguan bishop, priest allege police harassment Nicaraguan bishop, priest allege police harassment
Catholics with disabilities want to be active members of the church Catholics with disabilities want to be active members of the church
Vatican foreign minister visits Ukraine in sign of solidarity Vatican foreign minister visits Ukraine in sign of solidarity
Vatican hosts discussion on role of laity in church Vatican hosts discussion on role of laity in church
A fistful of rice helps Bangladeshi women achieve self-reliance A fistful of rice helps Bangladeshi women achieve self-reliance
Christian shrines attacked in India, Myanmar Christian shrines attacked in India, Myanmar
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Why bother about trying to communicate

Why bother about trying to communicate?

In public conversation the harshness of social media can deter us from communicating and encourage shouting

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.