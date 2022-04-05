News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Nicaragua strips funds from Catholic university, ups government control

The measure allows the National Council of Universities to get involved in curriculum and professorial appointments

Nicaragua strips funds from Catholic university, ups government control

Students walk inside Central American University in Managua. (Photo: AFP)

David Agren, Catholic News Service

By David Agren, Catholic News Service

Published: April 05, 2022 04:10 AM GMT

Updated: April 05, 2022 05:42 AM GMT

Nicaragua has approved a law increasing government control over educational institutions and stripping funds from Jesuit-run Central American University, which has been at odds with the government.

The measure was approved on March 31 by Congress and allows the National Council of Universities to get involved in matters such as curriculum and professorial appointments, according to Reuters news agency. The council currently exists as an advisory institution.

The measure also excludes Central American University from the council, which deprives it of a share of the 6 percent of the Nicaraguan budget spent on higher education.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and three of his children attended Central American University. The decision to include the school in the National Council of Universities so it could receive funding was authorized by Ortega's Sandinista National Liberation Front in 1990.

The university has not publicly commented on the new law. The school acknowledged receiving US$8.1 million for its operation in 2018, according to Reuters. That funding decreased to $38,000 in 2022.

Observers called the funding cuts "revenge" for the school's role in the 2018 protests against Ortega, who resisted calls for his ouster. Central American University and other Nicaraguan universities permitted student protesters to seek protection from police and paramilitaries on campuses during the demonstrations.

"It's a petty act of revenge against the Jesuit authorities in the (school) because they opened the university's doors" to protesters, Álvaro Leiva of the Nicaraguan Pro-Human Rights Association told Catholic News Service from Costa Rica, where he has worked since fleeing Nicaragua in 2018.

Msgr. Carlos Avilés, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Managua, called the action "political revenge because all the ecclesial institutions are supporting the people in the unpopularity of this government."

The decision to strip universities of their autonomy and cut funding for Central American University follows a government decision earlier this year to close a series of private universities and diocesan educational projects.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Singapore's 'freeze and share' conundrum faces would-be mothers Singapore's 'freeze and share' conundrum faces would-be mothers
Korean Christians join prayer campaign to oppose abortion Korean Christians join prayer campaign to oppose abortion
Vandal targets Catholic church's statues in Bangladesh Vandal targets Catholic church's statues in Bangladesh
Timor-Leste mourns Portuguese missionary teacher Timor-Leste mourns Portuguese missionary teacher
Swiss Church to open historic sex abuse study Swiss Church to open historic sex abuse study
Cambodia's striking casino workers petition govt to end violence Cambodia's striking casino workers petition govt to end violence

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Women Church and ministry in the West African context

Women, Church and ministry in the West African context

Pastoral ministry is a privileged place for women's leadership within the Protestant Methodist Church of Benin (EPMB)

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.