News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Nicaragua closes two Catholic Church-linked universities

UN and Western governments accuse President Daniel Ortega's government of illegally attempting to crush opposition

Nicaragua closes two Catholic Church-linked universities

Nicaraguans living in exile in Costa Rica participate in a rally to demand the release of Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who refused to board a US-bound plane with more than 200 released prisoners expelled from Nicaragua in early February 2023, and other dissidents who remain in jail, at the Democracy square in San Jose, on March 5. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Managua

By AFP, Managua

Published: March 08, 2023 06:04 AM GMT

Updated: March 08, 2023 06:10 AM GMT

Nicaragua on Tuesday shuttered two universities with ties to the Catholic Church just a day after stripping 18 employer unions of their legal status in an ongoing clampdown on dissent.

Since anti-government protests were violently put down in 2018, leaving more than 350 dead, hundreds imprisoned and more than 100,000 in exile, rights groups, the UN and Western governments have accused President Daniel Ortega's government of illegally attempting to crush any and all opposition.

The steps against the universities, which have campuses in several cities, were published in the official La Gaceta gazette.

Just like the unions, they had their legal status canceled for alleged contraventions of the law, according to the government.

The institutions were ordered to hand over all information on students, professors, study plans and other details to the country's National Council of Universities (CNU), according to the publication.

The universities' thousands of students will be integrated into other CNU-approved institutions and all university property will be transferred to the state.

The decree also scrapped the legal status of the Mariana Foundation for cancer awareness, which is also linked to the Church, for alleged financial infractions.

Ortega's government, under UN sanctions for a raft of authoritarian actions, has recently clashed with leaders of the Church who have criticized alleged rights violations.

These include the detention of hundreds of critics, among them several would-be challengers to Ortega who were jailed ahead of the presidential elections in 2021.

They were among 222 jailed government opponents suddenly expelled to the United States last month and stripped of their citizenship along with dozens of others.

On Monday, the government deprived almost all the Central American country's employer associations of their legal status for alleged violations of the registration process and "inconsistencies" in their financial statements.

Last month, authorities declared the association of private banks and another 12 associations illegal.

More than 2,000 associations, NGOs and employer unions have been barred from operating since 2020.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Hong Kong decries UN criticism of national security law Hong Kong decries UN criticism of national security law
Gender disparity in workplace haunts Japanese women Gender disparity in workplace haunts Japanese women
Bangladesh building blast kills 17, injures over 100 Bangladesh building blast kills 17, injures over 100
Nicaragua closes two Catholic Church-linked universities Nicaragua closes two Catholic Church-linked universities
More women given senior roles in the Vatican More women given senior roles in the Vatican
UN leaders hail pope's South Sudan trip for its message of peace UN leaders hail pope's South Sudan trip for its message of peace
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yokohama

Diocese of Yokohama

In a land area of 27,051 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Nagano and Yamanashi

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian is a Latin Catholic missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction in

Read more
Diocese of Pyay

Diocese of Pyay

Pyay Diocese covers 50,292 square kilometers and the whole Rakhine State, in the extreme west of Myanmar. One township

Read more
Diocese of Nashik

Diocese of Nashik

In a land area of 57,592 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil revenue districts of Nashik, Dhule,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.