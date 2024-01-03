News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Nicaragua claims jailed bishop 'fine' after health check

Fourteen Nicaraguan priests have been arrested in the latest crackdown on the Catholic Church in the Central American country

Catholic bishop Rolando Alvarez.

Catholic bishop Rolando Alvarez. (Photo: Wikipedia)

AFP, Nicaragua

By AFP, Nicaragua

Published: January 03, 2024 05:47 AM GMT

Updated: January 03, 2024 05:49 AM GMT

Nicaragua's government said imprisoned Catholic bishop Rolando Alvarez was in adequate health following a medical checkup, as Washington called Tuesday for the religious dissident's release amid a wave of priest arrests in the country.

"The doctor reported that Rolando Alvarez's vital signs and state of health are fine. He did not undergo blood tests because he had eaten food," authorities said in a communique published in the pro-government media.

Alvarez, arrested in August 2022, has been a critic of President Daniel Ortega. Last February he was sentenced to 26 years in jail for treason, one day after refusing to board a US-bound plane carrying political prisoners into exile.

The government said a "medical examination" of Alvarez was carried out by doctor Yesser Rizo in the presence of police general commissioners Zhukov Serrano and Luis Barrantes.

Alvarez remarked during the exam that "he feels well and keeps exercising," according to the communique.

The government website El 19 Digital published a photograph of the bishop next to a doctor.

In a statement Tuesday, the US State Department slammed Ortega saying he has "unjustly incarcerated Bishop Alvarez for 500 days," during which authorities have kept him "in isolation, blocked independent evaluation of the conditions of his imprisonment, and released staged videos and photographs that only increase concerns about his well-being."

Fourteen Nicaraguan priests have been arrested in the latest crackdown on the Catholic Church in the Central American country, beginning on December 20 with the detention of Bishop Isidoro Mora.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian pastor on black magic charge after 'conversion bid' Indian pastor on black magic charge after 'conversion bid'
Fear stalks northern Israel after killing of Hamas deputy Fear stalks northern Israel after killing of Hamas deputy
Over 50 still missing after Japan quake that killed 78 Over 50 still missing after Japan quake that killed 78
Italian priest excommunicated for 'act of a schismatic nature' Italian priest excommunicated for 'act of a schismatic nature'
War represents defeat, madness, pope says War represents defeat, madness, pope says
A place of 'health and holiness' through Eucharist in Pittsburgh A place of 'health and holiness' through Eucharist in Pittsburgh
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Udon Thani

Diocese of Udon Thani

Udon Thani diocese covers 50,046 square kilometers and includes Thailand's civil provinces of Udon Thani, Nongkhai,

Read more
Diocese of Yongnian

Diocese of Yongnian

Pope Pius XI established apostolic prefecture Yongnian on May 24, 1929. It was raised as an apostolic vicariate on

Read more
Diocese of Vijayawada

Diocese of Vijayawada

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Krishna. Vijayawada is the

Read more
Archdiocese of Palembang

Archdiocese of Palembang

The early history of the Catholic Church in South Sumatra began when Jesuit Father J. van Meurs arrived in 1887 in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.