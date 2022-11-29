News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

NGO coalition urges release of Cambodian unionist

Laws banning the travel of Chhim Sithar were 'secret and undisclosed,' her supporters say

Cambodian employees hold placards with photographs of Chhim Sithar and shout slogans while gathered in front of NagaWorld hotel and casino during a protest in Phnom Penh on Jan. 10, 2020

Cambodian employees hold placards with photographs of Chhim Sithar and shout slogans while gathered in front of NagaWorld hotel and casino during a protest in Phnom Penh on Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 29, 2022 11:41 AM GMT

Updated: November 29, 2022 11:45 AM GMT

A coalition of 69 NGOs has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Cambodian trade unionist Chhim Sithar, who was detained on Nov. 26 at Phnom Penh airport after returning home from a conference in Australia.

Authorities claimed Chhim Sithar, president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld (LRSU), violated earlier bail conditions set after she was arrested for protesting outside the NagaWorld casino.

But her supporters claimed neither Chhim Sithar nor her lawyers were informed of any bail conditions and a request by her lawyers to view her case file, which would contain such conditions, was never granted, in violation of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“Sithar was allowed by Cambodian immigration to leave the country earlier this month,” the group said in a statement. “If authorities expected Sithar to comply with any bail conditions, they should have informed her of them."

“Punishing people for failing to follow secret and undisclosed rules is an injustice and inconsistent with basic principles of the rule of law,” the statement added.

Local media reports said her trip was the third Chhim Sithar had made in recent months.

Hundreds of LRSU workers have been on strike for more than a year and have persistently demonstrated outside the NagaWorld casino, owned by Malaysian billionaire Chen Lip Keong, in Phnom Penh.

They want improved severance pay and the reinstatement of 365 union leaders and delegates who were laid off in April last year.

“An independent, neutral and just court would promote and protect Sithar with the law,” said Khun Tharo, program coordinator at the Center for Alliance of Labour and Human Rights.

“The arrest of a prominent labor activist is a serious violation of human and labor rights, as the charge from the court has no legal basis.”

NagaWorld has claimed that the layoffs were caused by the economic downturn that came with the Covid-19 pandemic. It says 249 of the 373 employees have accepted redundancy packages but 124 former staff were still refusing to accept the payout.

Heavy-handed tactics adopted by the authorities have been monitored by Western embassies, the United Nations and labor groups. The US embassy has said it was closely following “the troubling arrests” of NagaWorld unionists noting that freedom of speech and association is guaranteed in the Cambodian constitution.

“LRSU members have been on strike for nearly a year. The government’s response has been to beat, arrest, sexually harass and assault strikers. This latest arrest is an unacceptable continuation of this failed policy of repression,” the group statement said.

It said Chhim Sithar had been returned to pre-trial detention in Correctional Centre 2, “where she is subject to horrendous and extremely overcrowded prison conditions” and faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Shark depletion should spur Church to swim against tide Shark depletion should spur Church to swim against tide
NGO coalition urges release of Cambodian unionist NGO coalition urges release of Cambodian unionist
New law to end discrimination against Filipino women New law to end discrimination against Filipino women
Family, mental issues haunt migrant workers in Macau Family, mental issues haunt migrant workers in Macau
Vietnam Catholic youth urged to go to the periphery Vietnam Catholic youth urged to go to the periphery
Bangladeshi activists decry move to evict Khasi Christians Bangladeshi activists decry move to evict Khasi Christians
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.