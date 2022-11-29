NGO coalition urges release of Cambodian unionist

Laws banning the travel of Chhim Sithar were 'secret and undisclosed,' her supporters say

Cambodian employees hold placards with photographs of Chhim Sithar and shout slogans while gathered in front of NagaWorld hotel and casino during a protest in Phnom Penh on Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

A coalition of 69 NGOs has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Cambodian trade unionist Chhim Sithar, who was detained on Nov. 26 at Phnom Penh airport after returning home from a conference in Australia.

Authorities claimed Chhim Sithar, president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld (LRSU), violated earlier bail conditions set after she was arrested for protesting outside the NagaWorld casino.

But her supporters claimed neither Chhim Sithar nor her lawyers were informed of any bail conditions and a request by her lawyers to view her case file, which would contain such conditions, was never granted, in violation of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“Sithar was allowed by Cambodian immigration to leave the country earlier this month,” the group said in a statement. “If authorities expected Sithar to comply with any bail conditions, they should have informed her of them."

“Punishing people for failing to follow secret and undisclosed rules is an injustice and inconsistent with basic principles of the rule of law,” the statement added.

Local media reports said her trip was the third Chhim Sithar had made in recent months.

Hundreds of LRSU workers have been on strike for more than a year and have persistently demonstrated outside the NagaWorld casino, owned by Malaysian billionaire Chen Lip Keong, in Phnom Penh.

They want improved severance pay and the reinstatement of 365 union leaders and delegates who were laid off in April last year.

“An independent, neutral and just court would promote and protect Sithar with the law,” said Khun Tharo, program coordinator at the Center for Alliance of Labour and Human Rights.

“The arrest of a prominent labor activist is a serious violation of human and labor rights, as the charge from the court has no legal basis.”

NagaWorld has claimed that the layoffs were caused by the economic downturn that came with the Covid-19 pandemic. It says 249 of the 373 employees have accepted redundancy packages but 124 former staff were still refusing to accept the payout.

Heavy-handed tactics adopted by the authorities have been monitored by Western embassies, the United Nations and labor groups. The US embassy has said it was closely following “the troubling arrests” of NagaWorld unionists noting that freedom of speech and association is guaranteed in the Cambodian constitution.

“LRSU members have been on strike for nearly a year. The government’s response has been to beat, arrest, sexually harass and assault strikers. This latest arrest is an unacceptable continuation of this failed policy of repression,” the group statement said.

It said Chhim Sithar had been returned to pre-trial detention in Correctional Centre 2, “where she is subject to horrendous and extremely overcrowded prison conditions” and faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

