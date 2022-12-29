New Year pledges inspired by Francis’s beatitudes

Pope Francis blesses attendees during his weekly general audience on Dec. 14, 2022 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)
1. Don't gossip.It's one of our favorite things, taking people apart. But for Francis, it's also one of the most evil activities. “Every time we judge our brothers in our hearts or worse when we speak badly of them with others, we are murdering Christians,” says the pope. “There is no such thing as innocent slander.”2. Finish your meals.
“I ask you, instead, to be revolutionaries, to swim against the tide; yes, I am asking you to rebel against this culture that ultimately believes that you are incapable of responsibility, that you are incapable of true love. Have the courage to be happy, to say ‘forever’.”7. Make it a habit to 'ask the Lord' to be guided by Him. Are you bothered about the future? Pray, the pope urges us, pray regularly for guidance. We usually pray for the things we need. But we also need to be guided by the Spirit who is at work in our lives.“Dear young people, some of you may not yet know what you will do with your lives,” the pope says. “Ask the Lord, and he will show you the way. The young Samuel kept hearing the voice of the Lord who was calling him, but he did not know what to say. Still, he kept saying: 'Speak, Lord, for I am listening.' You too can ask the Lord: ‘What do you want me to do? What path am I to follow?’ And surely the answer will come.”8. Be happy.The true Christian, says the pope, exudes great joy. So important is joy to him that the first major document he wrote on his own was titled Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel). The Gospel of Jesus is ‘Good news’ indeed. “Sometimes the faces of Christians are glum and over-serious. They are tense, anxious, angry, bitter. That’s not the way it should be.” “How does this joy come? From trust in the Lord. From asking for his guidance, and trusting in him.” (Sacred Heart, I place my trust in you). Joy spreads itself. If you’re happy, people will see it. It is a gift that walks, walks with Jesus: preaching, proclaiming, comforting, healing. It’s the joy of having a beautiful life.”As Eugene Scalfari, editor of the communist La Repubblica, put it: “If the Church becomes like him, like what he would like it to be, it will have transformed the world.”
The real backbone of the Church in Asia (and the rest of the world, for that matter) is Christian mothers. We have brought this series on the Catholic Church’s unsung heroines to you FREE.
Help UCA News reporters publish such great stories of the Church always.