X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

New shelter offers hope to orphan girls in Bangladesh

Initiative part of local Church's programs and activities in Vatican-designated Year of St. Joseph

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Natore

Updated: April 08, 2021 08:37 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy

Apr 5, 2021
3

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
4

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
5

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
6

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
7

Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army

Apr 5, 2021
8

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
9

Indian state brings in anti-conversion law

Apr 5, 2021
10

Flash floods wreck Easter in Indonesia

Apr 5, 2021
Support UCA News
New shelter offers hope to orphan girls in Bangladesh

Christ the King of Peace Catholic Church in Naogaon district in northern Bangladesh started construction of St. Joseph Orphanage for girls on March 27. (Photo supplied)

A Catholic diocese in northern Bangladesh has started construction of a shelter for orphan girls in an area near the Indian border where poor and destitute children often suffer from homelessness.

Bishop Gervas Rozario of Rajshahi kickstarted the foundation-laying ceremony of St. Joseph Orphanage at Christ the King of Peace Catholic Church of Chandpukur in Naogaon district on March 27.

The center is expected to be completed by Dec. 8 and will allow about 150 girls, both Christian and non-Christian, to reside and get free education from pre-primary to high school (10th grade).

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The initiative is part of the local Church’s programs and activities in the Vatican-designated Year of St. Joseph. It draws funding from the Spain-based Jose Soriano Ramos Foundation.

Colombian missionary Father Belisario Ciro Montoya from the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME), the parish priest and fundraiser for the center, said that it aims to tackle homelessness among poor girls.

The local Church already has two hostels for 360 Catholic boys and girls, mostly from ethnic indigenous communities who stay there to study in church-run schools.

“Orphans and poor girls will be housed here. Those who do not have parents will be kept for free and those who have parents will be asked for only nominal contributions considering their condition. Keeping it absolutely free is not a good practice,” Father Montoya told UCA News.

“I want girls of all religions to stay in this center. Hindus, Christians or Muslims can all stay here and study here.” 

The priest said the Catholic Church has been supporting poor orphan children for years.

“Orphan children have been nurtured by the church authority. When they were married off, priests and nuns listed their names as their guardians,” Father Montoya added.

Related News

Christ the King of Peace Church has about 5,500 Catholics, mostly poor ethnic indigenous people, many of them impoverished farmers, farm workers and day laborers.

This remote area near the Indian border is underdeveloped and poverty-stricken as it suffers from a lack of basic services including education and employment opportunities.

Mathius Murmu, 45, a Santal Catholic farmer and father of three, expressed great hope that the orphanage will bring fortune for poor girls in the area.

“I’m happy to know an orphanage center is being constructed. I think our girls will be able to study here and change their destiny,” Murmu told UCA News.

“Most indigenous people here are uneducated, so this center will make a special contribution by helping educate their girls. I thank all those behind this initiative."

Bangladesh has tens of thousands of homeless and street children who face a bleak future without any education and are often abused and exploited.

A European Union-funded study in 2019 revealed that there were more than 700,000 street children in Bangladesh who were vulnerable to abuse including hazardous working conditions in factories and commercial sexual exploitation.

The local Church in collaboration with religious orders and Catholic charity Caritas Bangladesh runs orphanages and training centers in two archdioceses and six dioceses across the country to improve the lives of hundreds of poor orphan children.

Also Read

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement
Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger
Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Anger over 'sexist' reporting of women in Pakistan
Anger over 'sexist' reporting of women in Pakistan
Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis
Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Latest News

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement
Apr 8, 2021
New shelter offers hope to orphan girls in Bangladesh
Apr 8, 2021
Philippine diocese launches prayer app for Covid patients
Apr 8, 2021
The theologian who challenged papal infallibility
Apr 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021
Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021

Features

St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
The theologian who challenged papal infallibility
Apr 8, 2021
Chinese Christians honor ancestors at Easter
Apr 8, 2021
Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia
Apr 7, 2021
Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Syrian Orthodox monk in Turkey gets prison sentence for offering bread

Syrian Orthodox monk in Turkey gets prison sentence for offering bread

Hans Kngs ideas were somewhat stuck in antidogma

Hans Küng’s ideas were “somewhat stuck in anti-dogma"

The works of Hans Kng will be read for a long time

The works of Hans Küng will be read for a long time
Catholic groups demand Honduran president resign immediately

Catholic groups demand Honduran president resign immediately
Lack of US plan for asylumseekers tempers hope among migrants advocates

Lack of US plan for asylum-seekers tempers hope among migrants, advocates
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, you know everything; You know that I love You

Lord, you know everything; You know that I love You
May our proclamation of Jesus be louder and bolder

May our proclamation of Jesus be louder and bolder
St. Waltrude | Saint of the Day

St. Waltrude | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.