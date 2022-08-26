New seminary to boost tribal vocation in Pakistan’s Sindh

Hyderabad Diocese created in 1958 has the biggest tribal apostolate in the Islamic Republic

Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis (right) and Bishop Samson Shukardin inaugurate the St. Bonaventure's Minor Seminary in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad diocese, on Aug. 15. (Photo supplied)

The recent opening of a minor seminary in Pakistan’s Hyderabad Catholic Diocese is expected to address a shortage of priests in the region due to a lack of youth with a deep Christian formation.

Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis, Apostolic Nuncio to Pakistan, along with Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad, concelebrated the thanksgiving Mass and blessed the new building equipped with a library and computer room at Mirpurkhas in Sindh province on Aug. 15.

Fifteen seminarians, including five from Parkari, Kachhi, and Kohli communities, as well as the nomadic Bheel tribes from rural Sindh, have been enrolled as the first batch.

“It is a blessed day for the diocese. We thank the parents of the seminarians for giving the vocation to the Church. Seminarians and formation of priests is a very sacred thing in Church,” said Archbishop El-Kassis.

St. Bonaventure's Minor Seminary was made possible with the support of Aid to the Church in Need and Missio Austria, Bishop Sukardin said.

The diocese based in Sindh provincial capital was created with territory taken from Karachi Archdiocese in 1958. It has the biggest tribal apostolate in the Islamic Republic.

"None of the Pakistani bishops have been ordained from tribal communities of rural Sindh province"

But in the absence of a seminary, the aspiring candidates of Hyderabad were sent to Lahore where they studied philosophy at St. Francis Xavier Seminary and then to Karachi to study theology at Christ the King Major Seminary.

“There used to be one or two vocations after five years. People are generally poor and uneducated. The new seminary marks a new beginning,” said Bishop Shukardin.

Hyderabad Diocese has only produced five tribal diocesan priests to date. None of the Pakistani bishops have been ordained from tribal communities of rural Sindh province. Previous Ordinaries were either missionaries or of Goan origin.

The diocese spread over an area of 137,386 square kilometers has 16 parishes in almost the whole of Sindh province, with half of them in tribal areas.

When Bishop Samson Shukardin took charge of the Hyderabad Diocese in 2015, there were no seminarians in his southern diocese.

“It was alarming. That day I dreamt of having our own seminary and started visiting parishes and meeting Christian parents, motivating them to boost local vocations,” he told UCA News.

The interested candidates underwent a two-month Vishwasi period to build trust by involving themselves in learning about the Christian faith, teachings of the Bible and the Church, as well as an evaluation by the priest.

"They found studies very difficult as the tribal people from Hyderabad speak local languages"

In 2017, Bishop Shukardin opened a pre-minor seminary and supported the education of 25 young people who resided in Joti Educational and Cultural Center in Mirpurkhas, 70 kilometers east of Hyderabad.

The diocese ordained seven Hyderabadi priests last year but the shortage of priests remains a challenge.

“I feel stronger with seven sons. The sons of soil will now take the good news of the gospel to the Christians and other communities in their own diocese which needs more vocations,” said the bishop.

The faithful in the diocese belong to different cultures, tribes and ethnic groups, and speak different languages such as Urdu, Sindhi, Kaachi, Kohli, Parkari, Vehari and others. Most priests in Pakistan are Urdu-speaking Punjabis who face a language barrier in Sindh where public schools are generally dilapidated.

Father Tariq Talib, the rector of St. Bonaventure's Seminary, blames the language barrier and the low literacy in the region for the shortage of tribal vocations.

“Many students from Hyderabad used to drop out from Lahore and Karachi seminaries because they found studies very difficult as the tribal people from Hyderabad speak local languages,” he told UCA News.

"Most tribal priests are serving in Punjabi parishes. Appointing them in tribal areas can inspire local youth"

At the new seminary, the syllabus is designed with a special focus on teaching English and Urdu languages to help them adjust. Also, the first year of formation will be bilingual, Father Talib asked.

Father Adil Albert, the assistant parish priest of St. Mary’s Church in the city of Sukkur in Sindh province, hailed the opening of the seminary as a “historic event.”

“Being the son of a catechist, I had the advantage of studying in Church-run schools but most seminarians from Hyderabad belong to poor farmer families. Our vocations are mostly from families who migrated from rural and border areas,” he said.

Father Albert said Franciscans are presently serving in Khipro, the mission station among the Parkari Kohlis, and thus win several vocations.

“Two serving priests and two brothers are tribal Franciscan. Most tribal priests are serving in Punjabi parishes. Appointing them in tribal areas can inspire local youth,” he said.

The Quetta Apostolic Prefecture of the border Balochistan province now remains the only ecclesiastical district in the country without a seminary.

