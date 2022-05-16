News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

New saint's little miracle from Philippines meets pope

Angel Marie Vier Albaracin, 6, attends canonization of St Marie Rivier who allegedly cured girl of fatal condition

New saint's little miracle from Philippines meets pope
A photograph taken on May 15, 2022 shows a tapestry depicting French Catholic nun Marie Rivier (L) and Italian Roman Catholic nun Maria Francesca Di Gesu Rubatto during a canonization Mass in St. Peter's Square. (Photo: AFP)
Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: May 16, 2022 08:49 AM GMT

Updated: May 16, 2022 09:09 AM GMT

A Filipina child “miraculously” cured by a French nun was presented to the pope on May 15 during the canonization of ten new saints at the Vatican in Rome.

Angel Marie Vier Albaracin was healed in a miracle attributed to Saint Marie Rivier, a French nun who founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation, according to the Congregation of Saints’ Causes.

Angel Marie, 6, from Bohol province in the central Philippines had been diagnosed with hydrops fetalis, a serious condition when an abnormal accumulation of fluid builds up around the lungs and the heart.

Angel Marie’s mother prayed to Saint Marie Rivier to heal her, according to Vatican reports.

“At first, the doctors did not believe that she would get well and were surprised when they became convinced that she was indeed free from the condition,” a cousin of the child, who wished to remain anonymous, told UCA News.

Bishop Abet Uy of Tagbilaran diocese in Bohol province witnessed the canonization at the Vatican.

“Who would expect that a little kid from Barangay Nahawan in Clarin, Bohol would walk in St. Peter’s Square and be near the Holy Father. This is called grace, a gift from God,” he said on Facebook.

Bishop Uy said the survival rate among children suffering from the condition was low, yet Angel Marie survived because of her mother’s prayers.

“More than half of all babies with the condition die before birth or soon after delivery. After her mother ... asked for the intercession of St. Marie Rivier, Angel was miraculously healed. She is now 6 years old,” Bishop Uy added.

The prelate reiterated the calling of the pope to serve the Church in “little acts” of love like the newly canonized saints.

“Pope Francis said that our calling is to serve the Gospel and our brothers and sisters, to offer our lives without expecting anything in return, or any worldly glory,” said Bishop Uy.

“By embracing with enthusiasm their vocation — some as a priest, others as a consecrated woman, as a layperson — they devoted their lives to the Gospel,” he said.

Like Angel Angel Marie, Saint Marie River suffered from a disability for most of her childhood after falling out of bed and injuring her hip.

She could barely stand with the help of crutches. She was not accepted by a religious congregation when she applied at 17.

During the French Revolution, she founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary for the education of young girls.

She died aged 68 in 1838 and was beatified by St. John Paul II in 1982. 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam bishops visit pagodas during vesak to promote harmony Vietnam bishops visit pagodas during vesak to promote harmony
Huge celebration draws 3,000 Vietnamese migrant Catholics Huge celebration draws 3,000 Vietnamese migrant Catholics
Indonesian group renews calls for justice over gang rapes Indonesian group renews calls for justice over gang rapes
New saint's little miracle from Philippines meets pope New saint's little miracle from Philippines meets pope
Catholics rejoice as first Indian layman declared a saint Catholics rejoice as first Indian layman declared a saint
Thailand’s endless monastic scandals blemish Buddhism Thailand’s endless monastic scandals blemish Buddhism
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

After Christendom

After Christendom

Catholicism in a more secular future

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.