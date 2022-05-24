News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
New radio station to spread Gospel in Nigeria

Archbishop Kaigama commissions Radio Maria Nigeria with an aim to help rural Catholics without access to electricity

New radio station to spread Gospel in Nigeria

Archbishop Ignatius A. Kaigama commissions the new Catholic radio station in Nigeria. (Photo supplied)

Justine John Dyikuk

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: May 24, 2022 06:04 AM GMT

Catholics in rural areas of Nigeria are to be served by a new radio station after it was commissioned by Archbishop Ignatius A. Kaigama of Abuja.

Radio Maria Nigeria, launched with the help of foreign partners, will provide Catholic content to the faithful.

"The radio signal, soon to be extended to some other dioceses in Nigeria, will help propagate the Gospel, especially in villages without access to electricity and social amenities, and promote a culture of peace and reconciliation in Nigeria," said Father John Ilonah, secretary to Archbishop Kaigama.

"Radio Maria Nigeria on broadcast frequency FM 91.3, provides rich Catholic content and other programs to inform, educate, enlighten, entertain and edify its listeners.

"With the acquisition of 11 new radio broadcast licenses, Nigeria joins over 70 nations to air Radio Maria, kick-starting in Abuja."

The Archdiocese of Abuja urged the public “to tune in and enjoy its rich resource."

Guests at the station’s launch included the archdiocese’s communications director Father Patrick Alumuku, World Family of Radio Maria delegates Paolo Taffuri and Jean Paul Kayihura, deacon Michael Wielath from Radio Horeb, Germany, and Catholic media workers from Abuja.

