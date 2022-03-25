New priests cheer Catholics amid Myanmar conflict

Pope Francis has sent his special blessings to the Church in China and Hong Kong as the Covid-19 pandemic surges. The pope imparted the blessings during a meeting with Hong Kong’s Jesuit Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan in Rome.

Bishop Chow met the pope and top Vatican officials during his first visit to Rome after his ordination as bishop last December. Hong Kong and various cities in mainland China have been battling a lethal outbreak of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Pope Francis imparts blessings for Hong Kong and China. (Photo: Catholic Way/YouTube)

A sharp rise in new cases and deaths has forced the authorities to enforce strict lockdowns and mass testing of citizens. Some media outlets have speculated that the Hong Kong bishop’s visit to Rome was not merely a courtesy call and pointed out that it came after about a month the Vatican transferred its diplomats from Hong Kong and Taiwan, allegedly to strengthen ties with China.

The meeting also came ahead of the potential renewal of the Vatican-China agreement on appointment of bishops in China.

Catholics in Japan have welcomed the first Filipino missionary bishop in the country. 57 year old Bishop Edgar Gacutan was installed as the new bishop of Sendai Diocese last Saturday.

He is a member of the CICM or Congregation of Immaculate Heart of Mary founded by Belgian priest Father Theopile Verbist. Bishop Gacutan was born in Enrile town of Cagayan province in the Philippines in 1964.

Bishop Edgar Gacutan gives a blessing after his episcopal ordination and installation as the new bishop of Sendai in Japan on March 19. (Photo: Sendai Diocese)

He studied philosophy at St. Louis University in Baguio city and theology in Maryhill School of Theology in Manila. He was transferred to Japan in 1990 and was ordained a priest in 1994. He served as a parish priest before his appointment as the superior of Japan’s CICM province.

From 2014 to 2017, he was based in Sendai Diocese, where he worked for victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Northern Indian province of Haryana became the 11th state to criminalize religious conversion and interfaith marriage. The state’s assembly adopted the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, amid protests and a walkout of opposition parties on Tuesday.

The law stipulates a jail term of one to five years and a fine equivalent to 1,310 US dollars for persons guilty of conversions and interfaith marriages “through force, undue influence or allurement.”

A woman looks on as she participates with Christians in a special 'Prayer for our Country' organized to celebrate India's Republic Day at the Union Chapel in Kolkata on Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Haryana has now joined other states ruled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party to criminalize the freedom of religion enshrined in India’s constitution. Similar bills have been passed in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh recently.

Minority leaders allege such repressive laws have been passed without any prior study to determine if these were necessary. Minority Muslims and Christians have experienced intensified persecution from radical Hindu groups including fabricated lawsuits in states with anti-conversion legislation.

Catholic Church and rights activists have denounced and called for justice over enforced disappearances in Bangladesh following a 37-page research report published on Monday by the Center for Governance Studies, a think tank based in capital Dhaka.

The study showed that between 2019 and 2021, a total of 71 people became victims of enforced disappearances. About one-third of the victims were from capital Dhaka and 7 percent were Islamic clerics.

In this picture taken on Feb. 9, the mother of Sajedul Islam Suman, an official of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party who disappeared after allegedly being picked up by Rapid Action Battalion officers in December 2013, holds a photograph of her son. (Photo: AFP)

The Rapid Action Battalion police unit was accused in 40 percent of cases, followed by the Detective Branch with 30 percent. Rights groups have documented some 522 disappearances in the country since 2009. Campaigners urged the government to set up an independent commission to investigate the cases.

Last December the United States imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and six of its current and former officers for serious human rights abuses including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Catholic leaders in South Korea have urged the Church to make strong efforts for the canonization of Catholic patriot Thomas Ahn Jung-geun.