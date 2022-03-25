New priests cheer Catholics amid Myanmar conflict

The ordination of 13 new priests in conflict-torn Myanmar is seen a sign of hope and blessing for the minority Christian community.
The Catholic Church in Myanmar has welcomed 13 new priests as a blessing and hope for the war-torn minority Christian community. Cardinal Charles Bo presided over the priestly ordination ceremony at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Yangon last Saturday.
The new priests are from the Archdiocese of Yangon, dioceses of Pathein and Pyay, and the religious congregations of the Society of Jesus and the Order of Friars Minor. Cardinal Bo said the new priests bring hope for the wounded Church in Myanmar where millions struggle for survival due to conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Myanmar Church has about 1,000 priests, 2,000 religious nuns and hundreds of catechists serving in 16 dioceses. Due to political violence since the military coup, churches have been attacked, clergy arrested and thousands of Christians forced to flee their homes from the military’s junta’s combat operations.
The dioceses of Loikaw, Pekhon, Hakha and Kalay have been severely affected by conflict. About 1,600 people have been killed and 12,000 detained since February 2021.
Smoke and fire rise from Thantlang town in Myanmar's Chin state after shelling by military forces on Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Pope Francis has sent his special blessings to the Church in China and Hong Kong as the Covid-19 pandemic surges. The pope imparted the blessings during a meeting with Hong Kong’s Jesuit Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan in Rome.
Bishop Chow met the pope and top Vatican officials during his first visit to Rome after his ordination as bishop last December. Hong Kong and various cities in mainland China have been battling a lethal outbreak of the coronavirus in recent weeks.
Pope Francis imparts blessings for Hong Kong and China. (Photo: Catholic Way/YouTube)
A sharp rise in new cases and deaths has forced the authorities to enforce strict lockdowns and mass testing of citizens. Some media outlets have speculated that the Hong Kong bishop’s visit to Rome was not merely a courtesy call and pointed out that it came after about a month the Vatican transferred its diplomats from Hong Kong and Taiwan, allegedly to strengthen ties with China.
The meeting also came ahead of the potential renewal of the Vatican-China agreement on appointment of bishops in China.
Catholics in Japan have welcomed the first Filipino missionary bishop in the country. 57 year old Bishop Edgar Gacutan was installed as the new bishop of Sendai Diocese last Saturday.
He is a member of the CICM or Congregation of Immaculate Heart of Mary founded by Belgian priest Father Theopile Verbist. Bishop Gacutan was born in Enrile town of Cagayan province in the Philippines in 1964.
Bishop Edgar Gacutan gives a blessing after his episcopal ordination and installation as the new bishop of Sendai in Japan on March 19. (Photo: Sendai Diocese)
He studied philosophy at St. Louis University in Baguio city and theology in Maryhill School of Theology in Manila. He was transferred to Japan in 1990 and was ordained a priest in 1994. He served as a parish priest before his appointment as the superior of Japan’s CICM province.
From 2014 to 2017, he was based in Sendai Diocese, where he worked for victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
Northern Indian province of Haryana became the 11th state to criminalize religious conversion and interfaith marriage. The state’s assembly adopted the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, amid protests and a walkout of opposition parties on Tuesday.
The law stipulates a jail term of one to five years and a fine equivalent to 1,310 US dollars for persons guilty of conversions and interfaith marriages “through force, undue influence or allurement.”
A woman looks on as she participates with Christians in a special 'Prayer for our Country' organized to celebrate India's Republic Day at the Union Chapel in Kolkata on Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo: AFP)
Haryana has now joined other states ruled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party to criminalize the freedom of religion enshrined in India’s constitution. Similar bills have been passed in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh recently.
Minority leaders allege such repressive laws have been passed without any prior study to determine if these were necessary. Minority Muslims and Christians have experienced intensified persecution from radical Hindu groups including fabricated lawsuits in states with anti-conversion legislation.
Catholic Church and rights activists have denounced and called for justice over enforced disappearances in Bangladesh following a 37-page research report published on Monday by the Center for Governance Studies, a think tank based in capital Dhaka.
The study showed that between 2019 and 2021, a total of 71 people became victims of enforced disappearances. About one-third of the victims were from capital Dhaka and 7 percent were Islamic clerics.
In this picture taken on Feb. 9, the mother of Sajedul Islam Suman, an official of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party who disappeared after allegedly being picked up by Rapid Action Battalion officers in December 2013, holds a photograph of her son. (Photo: AFP)
The Rapid Action Battalion police unit was accused in 40 percent of cases, followed by the Detective Branch with 30 percent. Rights groups have documented some 522 disappearances in the country since 2009. Campaigners urged the government to set up an independent commission to investigate the cases.
Last December the United States imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and six of its current and former officers for serious human rights abuses including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.
Catholic leaders in South Korea have urged the Church to make strong efforts for the canonization of Catholic patriot Thomas Ahn Jung-geun.
During a symposium on the life, faith and actions of Ahn, speakers from Catholic groups lamented that despite Ahn being a Catholic and independence hero, many Korean Catholics don’t know about his life and faith. Ahn was born in 1979 in a Buddhist family in Hwanghae province, now part of North Korea.
Ahn Jung-geun (left) and Japanese prison guard Chiba Toshichi, who befriended the Korean and became a supporter of his independence cause. (Photo: YouTube)
Young Ahn was attracted to Christianity and became a Catholic in 1897. He collaborated with foreign Catholic missionaries to spread Christianity in Korea. Ahn set up two Catholic schools and led as the principal. He also joined a nationalist movement to defend Korea’s independence from Japan’s imperial occupation.
On October 26, 1909, Ahn shot dead Hirobumi Ito, the four-times prime minister of Japan and first Japanese resident governor-general of Korea, in Harbin of northeast China. Ahn was arrested, tortured and executed by Japanese forces in 1910.
In Catholic-majority Philippines, clergymen have lent their support to presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her running-mate Francis Pangilinan.
Robredo and Pangilinan addressed a massive rally of an estimated 140,000 voters in Pasig city of Metro Manila on Sunday. The supporters turned the Emerald Avenue pink by carrying placards to support the opposition standard bearers.
Supporters of Philippine Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo wave pink flags and banners during a campaign rally in the business district of Pasig City in suburban Manila on March 20. (Photo: AFP)
Some compared the rally with EDSA Avenue in 1989 when millions gathered on a highway for a movement called the People Power Revolution that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos. His only son Ferdinand Marcos Junior is a candidate and frontrunner in this year’s election on May 9.
Among the participants in the rally were Jesuit priests who received applause from Catholics for attending the event. Despite Robredo drawing popular support, recent surveys showed Marcos Junior was far ahead of all candidates and Robredo was trailing in second place.
In another Catholic-majority nation, Timor-Leste Nobel laureate and former president Jose Ramos-Horta emerged as the frontrunner in the presidential election held on March 19.
Ramos-Horta bagged 46 percent or 270,000 votes and incumbent President Fransicso Guterres won 130,000 or 22 percent of the votes among 16 candidates. The other candidates, including a former Catholic priest, got less than 10 percent of the votes each.
Counting of votes underway on March 19 after the first round of presidential polls in Timor-Leste. (Photo: CNE)
Media reports said though around 55,000 votes remained uncounted, it was still not enough to secure the 50 percent of votes needed to win the first round of the voting. The National Election Commission and observers said the election was largely peaceful.
The second round of voting is scheduled for April 19 between Ramos-Horta and Guterres. Analysts say Jose Ramos-Horta is poised to win the election as his tally of votes is much higher and, most importantly, he draws support from independence hero and former president Xanana Gusmao and his party.
Indonesian authorities are tackling the endemic stunted growth of children in Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province. The state-run National Population and Family Planning Agency reported that 42.7 percent of children in the province are affected by stunted growth.
The figure is higher than the national average of 30.8 percent and more than double the 20 percent standard set by the World Health Organization. Stunted growth is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition and health through repeated infection.
Hasto Wardoyo, head of the National Population and Family Planning Agency, holds a baby in South Central Timor district while educating a mother about efforts to fight stunted growth. (Photo supplied)
President Joko Widodo visited the province on Thursday. He inspected various pilot projects being carried out to curb the problem. The measures include health checks for prospective brides for early detection of stunting potential, examinations of pregnant women, weighing and measuring toddlers' heights, regular visits to people’s homes and the provision of clean water.
The government aims to reduce the rate of stunted growth to 29.35 percent by 2024.
