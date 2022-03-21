News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
India

New metropolitan archbishop for Indian archdiocese

The appointment of Bishop Francis Kalist to Pondicherry-Cuddalore was announced on March 19

New metropolitan archbishop for Indian archdiocese

Bishop Francis Kalist of Meerut. (Photo supplied)

By Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: March 21, 2022 07:07 AM GMT

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Francis Kalist as the new metropolitan archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Bishop Kalist, 64, was bishop of Meerut in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh when the announcement was made to the public on in Rome at noon on March 19.

Father Stephen Alathara, deputy secretary-general of the Conference of Catholic Bishops in India (CCBI), said in a March 19 press statement that the Archdiocese of Pondicherry-Cuddalore had been without a prelate since Jan. 27, 2021.

The archdiocese became vacant when Archbishop Antony Anandarayar resigned after reaching the age of 75. He died on May 4, 2021, due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Bishop Peter Abir Antonysamy of Sultanpet from Kerala was appointed apostolic administrator of the archdiocese on Jan 27, 2021.

Bishop Kalist was born on Nov. 23, 1957, in Reethapuram under Kottar Diocese in the district of Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. He attended elementary school in Reethapuram and then entered the minor seminary of St. John's at Sardhana, Meerut.

He was a rector of St. Francis Xavier Regional Philosophate, Etmadpur, in the Archdiocese of Agra. From 1992 to 2002, he was also diocesan director of evangelization in the diocese

He was ordained a priest on Dec. 30, 1982, for the Diocese of Meerut and incardinated in the same diocese. After ordination, he held positions as vicar in Sacred Heart Church, Roorkee, and in St. Pius Church, Bachraon.

He was a rector of St. Francis Xavier Regional Philosophate, Etmadpur, in the Archdiocese of Agra. From 1992 to 2002, he was also diocesan director of evangelization in the diocese.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed him the third bishop of Meerut at the age of 51 on Dec. 3, 2008.

He is currently the chairman of the CCBI's Commission for Women and the episcopal adviser of the National Charismatic Service Team.

The Archdiocese of Pondicherry has a history of more than 400 years. The "Sui Iuris" of Karnatic Mission (Pondicherry) was established in 1776 and in 1836 it became the Vicariate Apostolic of Pondicherry.

It was elevated to the Archdiocese of Pondicherry in 1886 and the name was changed to the Archdiocese of Pondicherry-Cuddalore in 1953.

There are 105 parishes, 187 diocesan clergies, 84 religious priests, 1,035 religious sisters and 311 educational institutions in the archdiocese. The dioceses of Dharmapuri, Kumbakonam, Salem and Tanjore are the suffragan dioceses of the archdiocese.

