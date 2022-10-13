News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

New Jersey diocese turns to renewable energy

In response to Pope Francis' encyclical, a school, parishes, and pastoral center of the Diocese of Metuchen have gone solar

An aerial view of Immaculata High School campus in Sommerville, N.J., showing the solar panels on the school

An aerial view of Immaculata High School campus in Sommerville, N.J., showing the solar panels on the school. (Photo: Immaculata High School)

Tara Smith, Catholic News Service

By Tara Smith, Catholic News Service

Published: October 13, 2022 06:22 AM GMT

Updated: October 13, 2022 06:26 AM GMT

Solar panels and energy-efficient equipment have come to a school, parishes and even the Pastoral Center of the Diocese of Metuchen, New Jersey.

Immaculata High School in Somerville is the first in the diocese to use solar panels in an effort to align diocesan practice with Pope Francis' encyclical "Laudato Si,' on Care for Our Common Home," said Msgr. Joseph G. Celano, diocesan episcopal vicar for administration and pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, which oversees the school.

"Even though the solar panels are not visible from ground level, they are in fact there and they will be supplying renewable energy," he said of the 1,228 solar panels lining the roofs of the school's two buildings.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Our students will be very aware this is a step we are taking to be good caretakers of the environment, so it will be good for them to see our example, that we are leading the way when it comes to alternative energy sources," he said.

In a year, the school's solar panel arrays, which are financed, maintained, and owned by the firm Madison Energy Investments, are estimated to offset the greenhouse gas emissions generated by more than 19,000 trash bags dumped into landfills and will be the equivalent of the carbon sequestered by nearly 7,500 tree seedlings grown for 10 years.

Special equipment allows for optimizing the power output for each solar module, allowing for adjustments during different weather conditions, while adding additional levels of monitoring capability and safety.

In the end, Msgr. Celano said, there will be significant cost savings as well as positive steps toward answering the pope's invitation.

"It is important that we show a sense of solidarity with the Holy Father, especially through our care of creation, which aligns with his encyclical, 'Laudato Si,'" Msgr. Celano said.

The solar panels were installed during the annual observance of the Catholic Church's Season of Creation, which ran from Sept. 1, the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, through Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

Msgr. Celano said the project also comes in response to a request by Metuchen Bishop James F. Checchio, who asked diocesan officials early in his tenure to look at ways to encompass the pope's call to begin a dialogue on caring for the earth and shaping the future of the planet.

Likewise, work on the conversion to renewable energy sources is underway at the Pastoral Center in Piscataway, home to the diocesan offices, as well as at other schools and churches including St. Matthias Parish in Somerset, and St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Old Bridge.

Steve Michalek, director of the diocesan Office of Properties and Facilities Management, said he sees the switch to solar power as a "win-win-win."

"We are aligned with Pope Francis, it's environmentally friendly, and it's fiscally responsible," he told The Catholic Spirit, Metuchen's diocesan newspaper.

Coupled with other efforts underway, it is estimated the Pastoral Center could eliminate 80% of its electricity cost when the solar panels are installed.

"Over 25 years, we will likely save $3 million, so that's the financial beauty of it," Michalek added.

Environmentally conscious upgrades to the Pastoral Center include installation of a white monochromatic roof to reflect sunlight to help defray heating and cooling costs; high-efficiency rooftop air handling units to lower electricity needs, and encourage energy efficiency and outdoor LED lighting and energy-efficient indoor lighting.

Solar has been "around long enough, it's been proven to work, and we feel confident in this solution," Michalek said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodian leader accused of running ‘fake’ NGO Cambodian leader accused of running ‘fake’ NGO
Korean Church’s pro-life campaign tackles population decline Korean Church’s pro-life campaign tackles population decline
India’s top court halts prosecution for online offenses India’s top court halts prosecution for online offenses
Indonesian minorities fear return of identity politics Indonesian minorities fear return of identity politics
FABC gathering urged to adopt South American model  FABC gathering urged to adopt South American model 
Malala visits women in Pakistan's flood camps Malala visits women in Pakistan's flood camps
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.